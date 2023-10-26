It is not a fire tax - it is sustainable funding for the TFS and SES into the future. Fire tax are just Labor's poisoned words - and smack directly at our underfunded volunteers and career firefighters. Any Government since the Fire Service Act came into existence in 1979 could have changed the levies to match increased spending. None, including Labor ever did, and here we are. So Labor need to wear the blame too for their inaction of the fire service being run down since the late 1990's. Given climate related disasters, the greater risk is increasingly in rural areas - where volunteers exist in substandard facilities, with non-existent truck replacements, basic training and overworked supporting District staff. Therefore it is now time for Tasmanians to pay for better services in rural areas. Don't thank volunteers for their service - just ensure they are properly funded into the future.
Phil Pyke, Launceston
IT WOULD appear from figures quoted in numerous articles on the proposed Fire Levy Increases that predominantly rural areas will be slugged the worst. The quote that it will make it more equal but they have left out one major detail. The urban areas, who already pay higher levies, have permanent, full-time firefighters, whilst the majority of the rural areas rely solely on volunteers. Is this really about equity or is it trying to get more people to pay for the full-time firefighters much deserved pay rises? This is just a blatant attempt to raise revenue and nothing else!
Ken Terry, Bridport
TWICE in the last two days I have heard Energy Minister Nick Duigan saying we have the cheapest power prices in Tasmania. I have had solar for over 10 years and my bills have never been so high, especially the supply charges. Obviously this minister has no idea what the average Tasmanian is going through with their energy charges.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
IN ANSWER to the question posed in Stephanie Dalton's article, "Have you ever wondered why there aren't any Women's only car shows?" (The Examiner, 26 October): No, I have not. As a member of various auto clubs over the last fifty years or more, I have never come across an event or show that excludes women. They have always been made most welcome. Seems odd to me to promote such exclusivity.
Andrew Smith, Bridport
HAVING moved down from QLD, our power supply charge was about $60 per bill, and Queensland has the cheapest power in Australia, i.e. coal fired power stations! Now in Tassie my last bill, the power access supply charge was about $109 per bill with this about to go up by 15 per cent, on the next bill? Now with the cost of living so high, why has Tassie got such high access charges for such a small area? Surely the government could cut these charges? It seems renewable power is not and will never be the cheapest power. Maybe untangle itself from the leeches in Victoria?
Adrian Southgate, Flintstone, Arthur's Lake
THIS fire levy is going to affect a lot of people, especially our farmers who happen to be the ones that supply our food. It's been reported in the newspaper by different people and politicians as being unfair but the government is hell bent on pushing it through. That's why they gave so little time frame to respond.
This fire levy is being delivered by stealth. It will go the way the water and sewage went: rise after rise till it costs the government nothing. The people should have known there was something in the wind when they started to combine police and emergency and fire but as usual it will end up costing the public heaps, especially our farmers. The more land you own the more fire levy you will have to pay. It's a pity the farmers couldn't stop supply for a month that would show them. It might make them think it through again when it all boils down, it's only another tax but this time it's a bloody big one.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
FAMILIES will never go to the doctors now. Instead they will go to The hospital and wait. More people will not be going to the doctor unless they really need to and more than likely self diagnose and self medicate, It is hard enough now to feed, clothe and pay rent or mortgages.
Geoff Iles, Launceston
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.