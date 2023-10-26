Sustainable funding for the TFS and SES into the future

This fire levy is being delivered by stealth. It will go the way the water and sewage went: rise after rise till it costs the government nothing. The people should have known there was something in the wind when they started to combine police and emergency and fire but as usual it will end up costing the public heaps, especially our farmers. The more land you own the more fire levy you will have to pay. It's a pity the farmers couldn't stop supply for a month that would show them. It might make them think it through again when it all boils down, it's only another tax but this time it's a bloody big one.

