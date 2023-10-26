The Examiner
Sustainable funding for the TFS and SES into the future

October 27 2023 - 10:31am
It is not a fire tax - it is sustainable funding for the TFS and SES into the future. Fire tax are just Labor's poisoned words - and smack directly at our underfunded volunteers and career firefighters. Any Government since the Fire Service Act came into existence in 1979 could have changed the levies to match increased spending. None, including Labor ever did, and here we are. So Labor need to wear the blame too for their inaction of the fire service being run down since the late 1990's. Given climate related disasters, the greater risk is increasingly in rural areas - where volunteers exist in substandard facilities, with non-existent truck replacements, basic training and overworked supporting District staff. Therefore it is now time for Tasmanians to pay for better services in rural areas. Don't thank volunteers for their service - just ensure they are properly funded into the future.

