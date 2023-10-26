Hurricanes suffer second loss despite strong middle-order fightback

Despite improving on their UTAS Stadium efforts, the Hobart Hurricanes were still defeated in their second match-up against Perth Scorchers.
After going down by 98 runs last Friday, the 'Canes were defeated by seven wickets on Wednesday night across the other side of the country.
Bowled out for 158, the Hurricanes were saved by an 84-run seventh-wicket partnership before Beth Mooney and Maddy Darke denied the visitors of an upset win with nine balls remaining.
Although returning skipper Elyse Villani (39 off 26) started her season with a bang, her side were reeling at 6-67 when second-gamer Hayley Silver-Holmes joined Naomi Stalenberg at the crease.
Stalenberg (54 off 29) took on the electrifying hitting to keep the 'Canes in the contest, while Silver-Holmes notched a run-a-ball 25 alongside her but when the former was dismissed, the Hurricanes lost 4-7 to end the innings.
Mooney and English import Lauren Winfield-Hill set the tone in the chase with a 68-run stand before Heather Graham and Silver-Holmes combined to dismiss her but Mooney soon reached her half-century.
South African quick Shabnim Ismail removed the 159-time Australian international moments later for 52 off 33 balls but young gun Darke was already hitting them well and putting a dent in the Hurricanes' score.
She finished with an unbeaten 45 off 33 balls, while Molly Strano claimed the wicket of captain Sophie Devine (23 off 16) as the Scorchers cruised to victory.
The Hurricanes will not have too long to lick their wounds, facing the Adelaide Strikers on Friday night as they look to avoid going 0-3.
The reigning premiers are 2-1, having dropped a match to the Renegades, where Launceston's Courtney Webb put in an impressive performance.
