Fresh real estate figures for Tasmania show improvement on 2022

By Matt Maloney
October 26 2023 - 11:30am
The median house price in Tasmania is $615,000.
The nation's housing market has almost fully recovered from last year's downturn, however, there are mixed results in Tasmania, new statistics from Domain Real Estate shows.

