Launceston contingent prepare for country's best at BMX national titles

A dozen of Launceston BMX Club's riders will be making the trip to Shepparton, Victoria, this weekend to compete in the national championships.
Following last year's exhilarating event held in Launceston and Tasmania's state equivalent in St Leonards last month, the country's best riders of all ages are set to converge on what is thought of as a world-class precinct in country Victoria.
Described as "quick and free-flowing" by Launceston BMX Club's David Steward, the track will be a good challenge for all riders.
Despite the club's name, it represents riders from both the North and North-West, with riders coming from as far out as Wynyard under the Launceston banner.
That's not the only quirk of the group heading over to the mainland.
Thanks to the age-range of riders competing at the nationals being around 60 years, the large contingent will have young and old members taking to the track.
Steward said it was a part of the sport that he loved.
He continued by saying the large representation was symbolic of how far the club had come over the years.
"We're chuffed that as a small club, we're continuing to kick goals and there's plans afoot to try and get the national round in 2025 back in Launceston," Steward said.
"[The club] continues to grow and improvements in and around the track and the facilities are as well ... on Saturday we had about 20 that were enrolled for the come-and-try day.
"It's really good for the club that we've been able to deliver a really good calibre of riders that are able to compete at a national level."
He explained that due to the variety of riders' abilities, there was no specific target for the event to be considered a success and that setting one was besides the point of the experience.
"First and foremost is the element of fun, it's got to be an enjoyable event for the rider, the pit crew, mum and dad," he said.
"Even for the stronger kids it's different participating at a national level, because you can be the quickest kid at your club, but once you get to a national level, there are some kids that have had a growth spurt, or they've been on a bike since over the age of two and they've got phenomenal skills.
"Sometimes you're not only competing against the best rider in the country, you can be against the best rider in the world due to Australia's success in the sport."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.