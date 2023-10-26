Picture gallery: Promising basketballers show talent at junior state titles

Tasmania's most exciting young basketballers were in action at Elphin Sports Centre on the weekend as they battled it out at the under-14 and under-18 state championships.
With 37 teams from the three regions competing in six divisions across two days, The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson had no shortage of choices as he took pictures of the action.
State champions: Burnie Tigers (U14 boys), Devonport (U14 girls), Ulverstone Redhoppers (U18 boys) and Southern Wolves (U18 girls).
Shield winners: Launceston Lightning (U14 boys and girls).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.