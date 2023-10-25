UPDATE: Youths in custody after overnight wounding, Launceston

Update: 2:07pm, Thursday, October 26
A third youth has been taken into custody over a wounding incident in Launceston where a man was seriously injured at a shopping complex in Racecourse Crescent on Wednesday evening.
A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were taken into custody in the early hours of Thursday morning, and a 16-year-old was taken into custody just before noon.
Police are continuing to follow a specific line of inquiry in relation to a fourth youth.
The victim remains at the Launceston General Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.
Update: 9:23am, Thursday, October 26
Police said two youths are in custody over a wounding incident in Launceston overnight on Wednesday, October 25, which has left a male victim in serious but stable condition.
Police were called to a shopping complex in Racecourse Crescent about 8.40pm Wednesday, after reports a man had been seriously injured.
Police are continuing to call for anyone with information about a group of youths wearing dark, hooded clothing in the area at the time.
The victim was taken to the Launceston General Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Earlier: About 8:40pm, Wednesday, October 25
Police are investigating a wounding incident in Launceston where one person received serious injuries on Wednesday, October 25.
Emergency services were called to a shopping complex in Racecourse Crescent about 8.40pm, where they treated a victim at the scene before taking them to the Launceston General Hospital.
Inspector Luke Manhood said witnesses reported a group of people wearing dark, hooded clothing in the area at the time, and urged anyone with information about their identity or identities to come forward.
Images from the scene near the Racecourse Crescent shopping centre. Pictures supplied
"This is a serious incident, and we will be focusing our efforts on finding the offender or offenders involved," he said.
"Anyone with any information is urged to come forward, whether that be a witness to the incident, or someone who may have footage leading up to or during the incident."
Information can be provided by calling police on 131 444 and quoting reference 726359
More to come.
