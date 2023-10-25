Police investigating night time wounding incident, Launceston

Story updated here
Police are investigating a wounding incident in Launceston where one person received serious injuries on Wednesday, October 25.
Emergency services were called to a shopping complex in Racecourse Crescent about 8.40pm, where they treated a victim at the scene before taking them to the Launceston General Hospital.
Inspector Luke Manhood said witnesses reported a group of people wearing dark, hooded clothing in the area at the time, and urged anyone with information about their identity or identities to come forward.
"This is a serious incident, and we will be focusing our efforts on finding the offender or offenders involved," he said.
"Anyone with any information is urged to come forward, whether that be a witness to the incident, or someone who may have footage leading up to or during the incident."
Information can be provided by calling 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.
More to come.
