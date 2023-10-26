'Arrogance': Council battles State Growth for Cressy speed limit reduction

Concerns for speed limit reductions on Cressy Main road have gone unheeded by the Department of State Growth, according to the Cressy Local District Committee.
The committee has now asked Northern Midlands Council to "make a public statement to the community regarding the lack of insight from State Growth who refuse to lower the limit on the main road of Cressy, and that State Growth are disregarding the safety of the public, who cross this road many, many times each day."
Council notes say that Northern Midlands Council wrote to the Department of State Growth in August 2018 to ask for a reduction in the speed limit through Cressy Main Street.
State Growth were asked to consider lowering the speed limit to 50km/hr from the section spanning a proposed parklet to the pool.
Notes from the agenda say that State Growth was "not supportive" of introducing a 50km/hr speed limit for a number of reasons.
Some of these include that there is not high level of pedestrian activity over long period of time in that area and that the current speed limit is consistent with limits in other rural main streets.
Councillor Richard Goss said a lot of people speed through that area doing 60km/hr instead of 50km/hr.
The department have refused this request twice now, Cr Goss said.
The Cressy District committee want to publicise the issue because a young person was hit on that street a few years ago, he said.
Councillor Paul Terrett said it "showed a degree of arrogance" by the Department.
"The ongoing fight that we have with them on a number of issues throughout this council area is both annoying and frustrating in trying to get improvements for our local areas."
"We're not asking for the world, we're just asking for a safe speed through the town."
Cr Terrett also suggested a petition to parliament over the issue.
Northern Midlands councillors unanimously passed two motions on the matter.
The first was to write to the Department of State Growth asking for a consistent reduced speed limit from the town boundaries through the centre of Cressy.
The second to put out a statement about the matter for the commmunity to lobby their local MPs.
