Top-of-the-table clash on home soil awaits JackJumpers

A top-of-the-table blockbuster awaits the Tasmania JackJumpers, as the team gets ready to hit the court on home soil on Friday, October 27.
Set to face ladder leaders Melbourne United, the JackJumpers will look to topple the "benchmark team" in the round five double-header.
For assistant coach Mark Radford, belief was high amongst the JackJumpers' ranks with the group eager to test themselves.
"When Melbourne United come to town you know you better be ready," Radford said.
"We believe we've got good strengths to match theirs and the playing styles are very similar for both teams. We're both defence orientated."
With Melbourne's outfit to be bolstered ahead of the clash, Radford said the JackJumpers had their own secret weapon in former Melbourne player Marcus Lee.
"Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. is coming back, and that'll be a really good in for them," he said.
"Marcus Lee is in our team for a reason, and we feel this'll be a really good match-up for him. He played with them last year and certainly knows what they bring."
Having faced a short turnaround from their 10-point win against Sydney Kings on Sunday, October 22, Radford said the team will have to rebound quickly for this weekend's double-header.
Set to meet Brisbane Bullets on Sunday, October 29, Radford said it was important to put the season in perspective.
"Sometimes being on a short turnaround is good, you don't overthink things," he said.
Although feeling like his own season could reach another level, JackJumpers guard Milton Doyle believed his team were "right where we want to be".
Having won four out of six games so far, Doyle expected another tight contest with Melbourne.
"It's going to be a battle - they play similar to us which is physical," Doyle said.
"My [shooting] percentage isn't there, I've been missing too many shots. We're gelling well as a team though."
The JackJumpers Indigenous jersey has also been unveiled, with the new-look playing kit to be worn during rounds six and nine.
Designed by Tasmanian Aboriginal artist Reuben Oates, elements of the jersey "have two different meanings, one culture and more from a team aspect".
"It represents our strong culture, our willingness and the need to educate people on our culture. From a team perspective, it represents the boys as a tribe going into battle against the other team," Oates said.
"The nest itself is a representation of the ant army, the whole concept of defend the island."
