Creatures of habit encouraged to spread the love among businesses

Northerners broke out of their comfort zone to support a range of hospitality venues for North Festival. The two weeks of testing different experiences shouldn't end here, the festival organisers say.
Launceston Central people and promotions manager Madi Biggelaar said she would love people to break the habit of going to the same venue over and over.
"People often see the bunch of incredible restaurants we have as places to go to for special occasions, such as anniversaries or birthdays, and only go there once a year," Ms Biggelaar said.
"Many saw at the festival that a lot of them are really reasonably and well-priced, with incredible menus that credit the cost.
"Post-North, people have been in these new venues and we hope they continue to go back."
North Festival was delivered by city marketing organisation Launceston Central and showcased more than 60 local businesses.
It intended to highlight Launceston as the UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.
Ms Biggelaar said the businesses involved in the festival were happy to do so after a "pretty hard" winter.
"Coming into the warmer months, it's helped pump people back into venues," she said.
"There were over 100 people at Tatler Lane on a Monday for a quiz and feed ... that many people coming out on a Monday night is unheard of."
Some of Launceston's favourite hospitality venues have recently closed their doors, however Ms Biggelaar said it was part of an evolution and their absence allowed other new places to open up.
"It's an opportunity for people to try new spots and spread some love," she said.
North Festival wrapped up on Tuesday, October 25 and saw many venues open at different times than usual and collaborate with other businesses.
"It was a good opportunity to trial new things to see if it might work for them permanently, or for different clientele to check out some places they might not otherwise do," Ms Biggelaar said.
"It opens up a different avenue for suppliers, distillers and producers to enter into new venues."
