Shamrocks match moved as South, Eagles look to extend winning streaks

Westbury's Greater Northern Cup round-four match against Latrobe has been moved from the Coast on Saturday to the Shamrocks' home-ground Ingamells Oval on Sunday.
It means coach Chathura Athukorala will be unavailable but captain Daniel Murfet and top-order batter Joe Griffin will be.
Murfet and Griffin, who are in the selection frame for the Greater Northern Raiders who play on Saturday, could have missed the Shamrocks' match if the fixture remained the same.
Murfet said it was a bonus he and Griffin could suit up for Westbury for one more game than they had planned.
"We were actually meant to play at Latrobe on Saturday, I got notified (Tuesday) night that their ground wasn't available to be used yet so I don't know if they've been doing some upgrades or whether things just haven't gone as planned yet for them," Murfet said.
"So the league offered it up to us to have. I think the only option was really for us to play at Westbury instead of away but on the Sunday because the women are playing at Westbury on Saturday."
The Shamrocks are chasing two in a row after defeating Sheffield under the Duckworth-Lewis system last weekend.
Meanwhile, Launceston coach Heath Clayton said the Lions were aiming to put in a better batting performance against Wynyard after a disappointing loss to Devonport last weekend.
"We controlled the majority of the bowling innings other than the last eight overs," he said.
"We had the batting for first 25 overs pretty much under control but then everything tightened up and we didn't quite get over the line."
The Lions will this weekend be looking for more runs from their top order while aiming to execute better with the ball.
Launceston have had three debutants in their first two matches and continued their tradition of getting a past player to present their caps.
Patrick Best and Sam Stedman were presented their caps by club legend Jade Selby who coached them in juniors.
Archie Clayton got his cap presented by former Launceston wicket-keeper Michael Bennett who played with Archie's grandfather, Gary.
Bennett also presented Archie with his Launceston Grammar school cricket cap in the past.
Mowbray, coming off two thrilling wins, have arguably the biggest test in the competition this weekend.
But they will be without Jono Jones who did his hamstring while fielding last weekend.
"He'll be out for a couple (of weeks)," Eagles skipper Luke Scott said.
Aaron Hughes, who made 92 runs in second grade last week, was among those pushing for selection.
They take on Ulverstone who won last year's one-day cup and comfortably accounted for Riverside in round three.
"That's the talk among the group at the moment that we'll find out where we really are at this weekend against a side that's always there or thereabouts, either winning it or playing in the finals," Scott said.
The Eagles, who struggled last summer, have made a positive start to this season with experienced heads John Hayes and Spencer Hayes available full-time.
Scott said it was handy to have more depth.
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell said his side would be bolstered by the return of Cooper Anthes while Matt Owens is unavailable for their home clash against Burnie.
He said the Blues didn't assess the conditions well enough against Ulverstone in round three.
"We've just got to look to adjust a bit quicker and get our heads around what we're playing on," he said.
Mackrell's optimistic they aren't too far away from putting a strong performance together.
He said they had come up about 20 runs short in their past two matches and would look to bat with more intensity.
The Blues will be looking to hit the top of off-stump with their bowling.
"We've probably been a bit wayward with our lines," Mackrell said.
First-placed South Launceston are looking forward to their contest with Sheffield, a team renowned as one of the strongest on the Coast.
Captain Jeremy Jackson confirmed Mitchell Cheesman would be unavailable again while Jack French is also unavailable.
A theme of the Knights' campaign so far has been the outstanding efforts of their youngsters.
Last week, it was Oliver Knowles (49 runs) and Thomas Hawkins (24) combining in the top order.
Jackson was asked what the message had been to the young brigade in the opening rounds.
"It's been about giving them the support around training that they need to continue to better their games," he said.
"They're all really capable cricketers and getting to that point in their age and development where this is where we hoped a lot of them would be."
The skipper noted it was great to see them take their opportunities after numerous seasons of hard work.
Jackson also highlighted the Knights had a strong first and second grade squad and there was healthy pressure for spots.
"I guess this year too there's a little bit more emphasis on making every post a winner when you get an opportunity," he said.
