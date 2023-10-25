New jobs strategy 'crucial' for thousands of young Tasmanians

The more Tasmanian students interact with business and industry, the more likely they are to go on and get a job or further training after school.
That's the key message from the head of a Tasmanian not-for-profit organisation that has been working over 35 years to bring real-life experience into classrooms to inspire career choices in students before they leave school.
The state government last month released a discussion paper on its Youth Jobs Strategy which it hopes to have finalised in the first six months of next year.
The strategy is hoped to encourage young people to be lifelong learners due to the changing nature of work and to put them at the centre of meeting the state's economic productivity challenges.
Beacon Foundation chief executive Scott Harris said the strategy would be crucial to for thousands of young Tasmanians.
He said the development of the strategy presented an opportunity for business, community and industry groups to work with the government on its formation.
Mr Harris said the organisation would emphasise the importance of investment in initiatives that nurtured early career awareness, aspiration, and motivation among students.
"We know from experience that the more interactions young Tasmanians have with business and industry throughout their time at school, the more likely they are to go on to get a job or to go on to get the training, skills or further education they need to become the workforce of the future," he said.
Youth Network of Tasmania was consulted prior to the release of the strategy's discussion paper.
YNOT chief executive Tania Hunt said young people had expressed how they could be better supported to transition from education to work or further study.
"Early career awareness in secondary school and access to work experience opportunities featured heavily in discussions and has been a consistent theme across the state," she said.
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey said businesses needed to have all the tools they needed to ensure they participated in work-readiness programs or took on young Tasmanians as employees.
