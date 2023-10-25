The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New jobs strategy 'crucial' for thousands of young Tasmanians

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
October 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state government's Youth Employment Strategy is expected to be finalised by mid-2024.
The state government's Youth Employment Strategy is expected to be finalised by mid-2024.

The more Tasmanian students interact with business and industry, the more likely they are to go on and get a job or further training after school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.