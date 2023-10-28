From small things, big things can grow if you're willing to take the risk a family-run Cressy business has shown.
Tasmanian Quality Meats cemented itself as Tasmania's top exporter last month with the state's crown for best exporter.
"It's something that we're very proud of," Tasmanian Quality Meats operations manager Jake Oliver said.
"My dad started this business 26 years ago and it was just a small domestic plant processing 300 lambs per week and employed four people.
"Now today, we're exporting all over the world including countries such as Japan, Hong Kong, the Middle East and we just got our licence to export into the US."
Their expansion extends to processing up to 15,000 lambs, mutton and bobby veal per week and employing 180 people, "so it's been quite the journey and pretty proud of it".
He said his dad had taken a lot of risks from the start and continued to do so.
"But I think the biggest thing that's helped us be successful is the fact that we've got great support from our farmers," Mr Oliver said.
"They continue to send in really, really high quality product for us to sell. So it sort of makes our job easy in a way because we're selling what I believe is the best lamb in the world."
During a time where Australia is faced with an oversupply of lambs following multiple seasons of good rainfall now drying off, Mr Oliver said having an export licence made it easier for them to hold up their prices to the farmer for lamb.
"The last six months, if we didn't have the US listing for instance, it'd be quite hard to continue to pay a premium for the premium lamb that we're getting from our producers," he said.
"So I guess our goal has always been to have as many premium markets as we can so we can continue to pay our farmers a good price for their lambs."
Tasmania's irrigation schemes allowed farmers to produce a heavier lamb, which was sought after in the US, he said.
He said the new American export market had allowed for more consistency and ability to forward plan easier.
The success of the company, Mr Oliver said was made possible by their team.
"We've got a good young, enthusiastic team that are all in together," he said.
"There's been some ups and downs, but we've all managed to push through it and grow together.
"Without everyone here that works with us, we wouldn't be where we are winning this award."
Tasmanian Quality Meat will be up for the national regional exporter of the year award held in Canberra at the end of November.
