Scottsdale man appears in court over Kings Meadows mosque assault

Police were called to a disturbance at a mosque in Kings Meadows on Tuesday night when a man wielded a machete.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said police attended the premises about 9.20pm after a disturbance was reported.
Nobody was physically injured during the incident.
A 35-year-old Scottsdale man was arrested a short time later at a Kings Meadows residence and the weapon seized by police.
Shannon Joshua Brown did not plead or apply for bail when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
He faces two counts of common assault, a count of unlawful possession of a dangerous article in a public place, being unlawfully armed in public and attempting to escape.
A Facebook post by mosque members said that there would be brief basic training on safety and self defence on Wednesday evening.
"I encourage all brothers who were involved in last night's incident to attend so we can have a debrief on what happened," the Masjiid Launceston post said.
