Consultation over controversial fire reforms extended following backlash

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:58pm
Police and Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis said funding reform is necessary to keep Tasmanian responders fully resourced. File picture
The state government has extended by a month the consultation period over its draft fire reform bill, in order to give the community more time for feedback.

