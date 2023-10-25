Consultation over controversial fire reforms extended following backlash

The state government has extended by a month the consultation period over its draft fire reform bill, in order to give the community more time for feedback.
People now have until December 1 to comment on the proposed changes, which could see some urban residents paying lower fire duty, but rural and regional residents, as well as businesses and farmers, paying substantially more.
Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said the government needed to act as the climate becomes more extreme and bushfire and flood-prone.
"That is why we released the Tasmania Fire and Emergency Service (TFES) Bill in late September for consultation," he said.
"We know that finalising the TFES reforms will take time, consultation and consideration.
"The consultation period will now conclude on Friday 1 December, providing an additional four weeks for Tasmanians to have their say on these important reforms."
The decision to extend the consultation followed a sharp backlash from local government and business who claimed they have not been properly consulted - or even knew about - the reforms before the release of the draft bill and consultation paper.
Local Government Association of Tasmanian chief executive Dion Lester said he welcomed the government's decision to extend the consultation timeframe.
"[It] will provide councils with additional time to analyse the implications of the Bill and two levy options on their local communities," he said.
"We hope this will be the first step in the government collaborating with councils on the design of a new fair and sustainable levy to support the important work of our emergency services."
We urge the Minister to make the most of this extension and immediately release modelling that clearly outlines the impact of the Fire Tax on residents, business and farmers, so we can provide a fully informed submission.
Property Council of Australia state executive director Rebecca Ellston also welcomed the additional time.
"Members of the Property Council hold serious concerns about the Fire Tax, which appears to be a government cash grab from Tasmanians during a cost-of-living crisis," she said.
"We believe the current options presented to Tasmanians are out of touch and unfair, and would urge the government to scrap the current proposal, and go back to the drawing board."
Opposition leader Rebecca White said she was "unsurprised" at the decision to extend the consultation on reforms.
"Jeremy Rockliff's fire tax is bad news for households, businesses, farmers and commercial property owners," she said.
"Given the modelling indicated this fire tax was going to have such a significant impact on people's bills, it's important they do extend the period for consultation.
"So this is welcome news, and I hope they take onboard the feedback they've already received, which demonstrates that people can't afford to pay this fire tax quickly as the government is proposing to roll it out," she said.
The Tasmania Fire and Emergency Service Bill implements the government's plan to merge the Tasmania Fire Service and State Emergency Service together into one agency - the Tasmania Fire and Emergency Service (TFES) under the command of a single Commissioner for Fire and Emergency Service.
It also proposes a revamp of the way the agencies are funded, abolishing an insurance levy and reforming fire levies charged by councils.
