Magistrate says drink-driver needed to be deterred after fourth offence

A Summerhill man committed his fourth drink driving offence when he drove to fulfil an unexpected family commitment, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Peter John Kelly, 50, pleaded guilty to exceeding 0.05 with a reading of 0.079.
Defence counsel Lucy Flanagan said Kelly had been drinking at home when he was required to pick up a family member. He was on the way home from a sporting centre when police pulled him over.
"He thought he would be fine, but it was a miscalculation," she said.
The court heard that police allowed Kelly some time to provide a further breath test, but his level increased rather than decreased.
Magistrate Ken Stanton intervened during Ms Flanagan's plea and mitigation to say it was Kelly's fourth offence.
"What this shows is that he is a persistent offender but with gaps," Mr Stanton said.
"They may be all miscalculations, but they all create a risk for other drivers," he said.
Mr Stanton said Kelly had prior offences in 1996, 2009, and 2016.
He said it was a case for personal deterrence because previous penalties had not had the desired effect.
Ms Flanagan said that Kelly was not driving with alcohol in his system for no point but was driving for a reason.
"But the risk is the same," Mr Stanton said.
Ms Flanagan said Kelly was a professional truck driver who would lose his job unless he could get a restricted licence.
In sentencing, Mr Stanton said that while the family obligation was unexpected, he needed to prioritise not putting other people on the road in danger.
"I think there needs to be a significant period off the road to bring home to you that you must not do this," Mr Stanton said.
He fined Kelly $1000, disqualified him from driving for ten months, and ordered him to perform 49 hours of community service.
Licence disqualification was postponed for 42 days to enable an application for a restricted licence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.