Man sentenced for stealing from City of Launceston Council premises

A man who believed he was unfairly treated by the City of Launceston Council burgled council premises and stole plants and other items, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Luke John Roughley, 42, pleaded guilty to range of offences between October 2021 and May 2023 including burglary, trespass and shoplifting and three counts of breach of bail for failing to appear in court.
Defence lawyer Mark Doyle said Roughley worked at the City of Launceston waste transfer station for 15 years and had been unfairly terminated from his job.
He said the father of three had not been able to find permanent employment since.
He said Roughley had spent four days in custody in relation to his charges including an overnight stay.
in sentencing magistrate Simon Brown said the most serious charges were the burglary and stealing from the council.
"You do have something of a record but I think a penalty short of imprisonment is appropriate," he said.
"Failing to appear is serious because it causes delay and expense."
Mr Brown said Roughley had a poor driving record and imposed a three month disqualification for driving, to be served concurrently, for three counts of driving while his licence was suspended.
He fined Roughley $1000 and ordered that he complete 98 hours of community service while on an 18 month community correction order.
