Little Athletics president, a former George Town council employee

The former president of Little Athletics, who pleaded guilty to defrauding the organisation of more than $10,000, was a former employee of George Town Council.
Rhonda Ruth O'Sign pleaded guilty to five fraud and stealing charges committed between 2016 and 2018 in the Supreme Court of Tasmania.
Two Linkedin profiles under her name still state that she works at George Town Council as an events officer and a community development officer beginning in 2000.
George Town Council's spokesperson confirmed that O'Sign was employed as a Community Development Officer but said she finished up with the council in December 2020.
The spokesperson did not respond to further questions "in the interests of confidentiality and protecting private information."
O'Sign was also involved with George Town Football Club. A spokesperson for the club said she is no longer part of the organisation and was not part of the club last year.
O'Sign, a Low Head resident, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud, fraud as a clerk or servant, stealing and computer-related fraud.
Crown prosecutor Heather Denton said she was involved with Little Athletics for nearly 30 years and was president from 2006 to 2019.
O'Sign's misconduct began after Little Athletics planned to send children to the International Children's Games in Taiwan in 2016.
Ms Denton said O'Sign was given MasterCard access to a bank account which held revenue from fundraising activities.
The court heard that O'Sign used the card 22 times to buy items from a number of retailers, withdrew $4,000 from the fundraising account and also rigged two raffles.
O'Sign has since paid back the funds and will appear in court on November 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.