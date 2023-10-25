Bass Strait wind farms could rival successful overseas projects

Offshore wind farms in the Bass Strait could rival similar successful offshore projects in the North Sea, research from the Blue Economy Cooperative Research Centre has indicated.
The federal government has started consultation on a proposed 10,136 square-kilometre offshore wind zone in the body of water which is to stretch across the northern coast of Tasmania from Wynyard to Bridport.
The zone will start 20 kilometres offshore from the state.
A paper from the research centre has stated the Bass Strait would be a good location for offshore wind developments due to its high average wind speed, water depths suitable for fixed and floating installations and its short distance from key National Electricity Market power grid lines and substations as well port infrastructure.
It noted that it was not surprising that Australia's first proposed offshore wind project, the Star of the South, was to be located within the stretch of water.
If the project, backed by Australian representatives and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, is built to capacity, it has the potential to generate up to 2.2 gigawatts of electricity.
The proposed Bass Strait wind farm zone will have the potential to generate 28 gigawatts of power.
It said the maximum average wind speed was more than 12 metres per second south of Tasmania and in the Bass Strait.
"Australian offshore wind resources are comparable to areas such as the North Sea where offshore wind is an established industry," the research paper said.
"Mean annual wind speeds in the North Sea are in the range of nine to 10 metres per second.
"These wind conditions are equivalent to the annual wind speeds seen in Bass Strait around Tasmania."
Proponents behind the Bass Offshore Wind Energy project, a partnership between local developer Nexsphere and Norwegian broad energy company Equinor, welcomed the first step towards the development of a wind farm zone between Victoria and Tasmania.
The proposed BOWE offshore wind farm, located around 30 kilometres off Tasmania, will have a capacity of 1500 megawatts of renewable energy.
Nexsphere chief executive Glen Kierse said Tasmania has significant natural advantages for energy generation.
"Building on the great history and strength of hydro, a new era of offshore wind will see Tasmania's energy security enhanced and the sustainable growth of existing and new industries," he said.
