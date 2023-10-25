Batting stance helping skipper Jordan Silk find form for Tassie Tigers

Revisiting old batting footage has helped captain Jordan Silk rediscover form for the Tasmanian Tigers ahead of their first Sheffield Shield home match of the season.
The Tigers take on the Queensland Bulls at Bellerive Oval with the four-day match starting on Thursday at 10.30am.
Silk, a middle-order batter, started the season with scores of 11, 20, 13 and 23* before making two centuries earlier this month.
The 31-year-old made 116 from 85 balls in Tassie's Marsh Cup one-day win against South Australia.
He followed that with 181 from 349 balls in his first innings in the Tigers' Sheffield Shield draw against Western Australia in the past fortnight.
"I was a bit disappointed after the first week of the season and felt like I was struggling a bit and I reckon it was that second innings against South Australia in the Shield game where I felt like I found something that clicked," he said.
"It's been nice to cash in on some pretty good batting wickets in the last few weeks."
Despite his success, Silk said he would start on zero again this weekend and needed to stay focused.
"I probably just had to dig a bit deeper into some old footage and (there were) some key reminders for my batting about being low and athletic," he said.
"They were key words for me that I needed to remind myself of when I'm at the crease.
"I feel like when I'm in that low and athletic base I give myself the best possible chance to not only attack but defend really well from those positions too, so that's been my focus of the last few weeks getting into that good base."
Tigers coach Jeff Vaughan said Silk was leading the team incredibly well and praised his ability to contribute in different formats.
"He led the way of how we want to play first-class cricket, he read the conditions incredibly well and applied himself to be able to bat for north of eight hours," he said of Silk's knock against WA.
"It was a great individual performance and one that set up the back end of the game for us."
Bulls batter and one of Australia's best, Usman Khawaja will miss the match.
According to Queensland Cricket Media, Cricket Australia are undertaking a proactive management plan for national squad players ahead of an intense international schedule at home and in the first half of 2024.
The Tigers have named the same 13-player squad they had against WA.
Squad:
Jordan Silk (c), Gabe Bell, Jarrod Freeman, Bradley Hope, Caleb Jewell, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitchell Owen, Samuel Rainbird, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster
Match details: Tasmanian Tigers v Queensland Bulls, 26 - 29 October at Bellerive Oval
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.