Driver disqualified after being found three times over the legal limit

Tasmania Police have disqualified a 59-year-old Prospect man from driving for two years after he was caught drink driving in Invermay with a blood alcohol level three times over the limit.
Police said they recieved several calls from members of the public about 4pm on Tuesday, October 24, after a red Holden Captiva was seen being driven dangerously from Mount Stewart Drive, Newnham to Invermay.
Police said callers reported that the driver was "involved in several minor collisions", running into signs and parked cars in the Invermay area.
"The man and vehicle were located on William Street, and he returned a breath analysis reading of 0.18," Police said.
The man will appear in court at a later date.
Launceston Police are requesting any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone who has dash cam footage of the vehicle being driven at the time of the incident, to contact them on 131 444.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.