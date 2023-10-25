The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Police

Driver disqualified after being found three times over the legal limit

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 25 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have disqualified a man for drink driving after he returned a blood alcohol level three times over the limit. Picture by Paul Scambler
Police have disqualified a man for drink driving after he returned a blood alcohol level three times over the limit. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania Police have disqualified a 59-year-old Prospect man from driving for two years after he was caught drink driving in Invermay with a blood alcohol level three times over the limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.