Wind 'peels' roof off Kings Meadows' business

A swim school in Kings Meadows has been forced to temporarily close after suffering severe wind damage which "peeled off" its roof.
The privately owned business, Just Swim, closed its Innocent Street premises on Tuesday, October 24, about 5:00pm when gusts pulled back and away its metal roof.
The damage is the second instance of wind-related destruction at the swim school in less than a month.
During another severe weather event on October 14, when gusts surged up to 67 kilometres per hour according to The Bureau of Meteorology, the building's awning was ripped off by wind.
"We were already in the middle of repairing that damage - which scratched our windows and brand new doors, ripped off our guttering and fascia - when this happened," said Tiani Poulton, who co-owns the business with Clive Poulton.
That earlier damage is what made it possible for the wind to peel the lower roof off this time, according to Mrs Poulton, who said the portion of affected roof would likely have "blown away" if not for the heat pump system weighing it down.
The October 24 damage is primarily to the entrance of Just Swim's building - which includes offices, reception rooms and bathrooms - leaving the swimming facilities unscathed.
The Bureau of Meteorology reported afternoon wind speeds in the state had reached heights of more than 150 kilometres per hour.
Mrs Poulton was inside at the time of the incident alongside children participating in a learn to swim lesson when a "big roar" ripped through the building.
"Luckily, no one was hurt and we managed to evacuate quickly before SES arrived," she said.
Structural damage and costs have yet to be evaluated, however, thanks to the work of local tradesmen, the business is expecting to reopen on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.