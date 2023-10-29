Nicholson dishes on drag journey and love of Launceston's monkeys

If comedy hadn't worked out for Rhys Nicholson, they weren't going to let their good bone structure go to waste - and would've turned to drag.
Instead, with audiences delighting in the RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under judge's comedic talents means they will once again return to Launceston to headline Fresh Comedy.
"There was definitely a point in my life when I wanted to do it [drag]" Nicholson said.
"When I was 18, when I moved to Sydney I started doing stand up and I was like, if stand up doesn't work in a couple years let's - because I was hanging out with a lot of drag queens and a lot of shows - and I was like I don't want to waste this bone structure."
But stand up comedy got in the way, they said.
Launceston was one of their first ever headline acts, Nicholson said and during their many visits since two things remain memorable: Tasmania's strong comedy scene and the monkeys at City Park.
"I'm obsessed with them (Launceston's monkey's)," they said.
"Everytime I'm there I go look at them and love them so much because it's so weird."
Meanwhile, they said Tasmania had it's own comedic ecosystem that continues to produce stars, and draws in shows such as Rosehaven and Deadloch.
"It's clear something is going on down there because comedians keep coming out of there," they said.
"It's like the classic 'there's something in the water'. It's such a unique part of Australia and I'm genuinely excited to come."
The Fresh Comedy audience can expect a mix of a new show and material from recent gigs, Nicholson said.
"I think it's genuinely nice to go and meet comics from other places as well," they said.
"I think Tassie has such a great community going on down there and it's a really supportive scene."
They likened Tasmania's comic scene to Perth and Adelaide having "it's own vibe" through its disconnect from larger east coast capital cities.
Before landing in Launceston on November 25, Nicholson's first book, Dish, will be released.
A hang-over COVID-19 project, they said it was written in pockets of time at airports, Qantas lounges or when late night inspiration struck.
"It's a book of essays. It's been called a memoir, but it's absolutely not a memoir," Nicholson said.
"I'm 33, what have I got to say? Unless you're like Malala, I don't think there's too much you can say before the age of 50."
The collection of funny and sometimes serious scripts include recipes of "varying degrees".
"Some of them are stories about the food and then some of the food is about the story," they said.
"I'm very open in the book about how the first chapter is kind of how I'm trying to get into the food world. This is my attempt. It seems like a much better place than comedy."
Rhys Nicholson will headline Fresh Comedy at the Tramsheds Auditorium on November 25. Tickets available through Trybooking.
