'Let's end the silence': How to support someone through pregnancy loss

Readers are advised this story discusses stillbirth and pregnancy loss, and contains content that may be distressing to some people.
Every day in Australia, six families experience the tragedy of losing a baby in the final weeks of pregnancy, while two babies pass away before they reach 28 days old.
And although there are limited statistics on miscarriages and termination for medical reasons (TFMR), hundreds of thousands of Australians know the reality of these figures all too well.
This month is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, a chance to remember those who have lost a child during pregnancy or lost a child in infancy.
For families who experience a stillbirth or the loss of a child in infancy, the pain lasts a lifetime.
This heartbreak is all too familiar for Emily Judd, the creator of a little help from Jack.
On October 5, 2021, her much-loved son, Jack Waldron, was stillborn at 38.6 weeks.
"I had a very uneventful pregnancy," she said.
"Post-mortem tests revealed Jack had an unexplained fetal maternal haemorrhage.
"When we were told he had passed away, all I could think was, 'What went wrong?'"
Ms Judd said coping with the trauma is a long and difficult process, but a dependable and informed support system can make a huge support system.
"Society does not want to or does not know how to talk about the loss of a baby, so many families are forced to navigate their trauma and grief in silence," she said.
"This needs to change.
"I think people silence themselves because they feel like they don't know what to say or they don't want to upset you, so they give you space.
"But that is one of the worst things you can do as it effectively ignores your baby and your grief."
Through her pain, Ms Judd collated resources such as informational podcasts, sibling books on baby loss and grief, and keepsakes for those affected by pregnancy and infant loss, creating a little help from Jack.
a little help from Jack is a practical resource companion for pregnancy and baby loss.
Through her loss, Ms Judd met Bianca Welsh, a driven restaurateur and mental health advocate.
Mrs Welsh sponsored the printing of a little help from Jack in memory of her own son, Herbie.
Herbert Welsh was born on January 21, 2022.
While most pregnancies result in the birth of a healthy baby, that was not Herbie's story.
"A routine scan at 35 weeks showed his ventricles in his brain were enlarged, and we were told to go to Hobart immediately," Mrs Welsh said.
"It was just such a shock.
"We were told the damage was catastrophic, and so we decided to go through termination."
TFMR is when a pregnancy is terminated due to a chromosomal, genetic, or structural fetal abnormality or where continuing the pregnancy would risk the health or life of the mother.
"TFMR is the taboo of the taboo; no one wants to talk about baby loss. And absolutely no one wants to talk about terminating a pregnancy," Mrs Welsh said.
"It comes with a lot of judgement because you feel that someone's going to, maybe be because of their beliefs or religious beliefs, they're going to judge you and maybe criticise you for it.
"It was really difficult."
Mrs Welsh said there are many ways people can help
"It's important that it is spoken about. Firstly, acknowledgement. Saying something is better than nothing," Mrs Welsh said.
"You won't add to the pain, you won't remind a bereaved parent their child has died; that's not something they forget.
"While there is nothing you can say to fix anything, acknowledgement is everything."
Ms Judd highlighted the role of education in bereavement.
"We aren't given the tools. Baby loss is often kept out of sight," Ms Judd said.
"We created this companion because it is what we wish we had when we left the hospital without our much-loved baby.
"It's filled with resources, information, and keepsakes so you can flip through to find something that might help ease the heartbreak - from one parent to another."
