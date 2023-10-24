Versatile runner 'precisely on target' for group one cup

Versatile performer Raider's Guide proved he is precisely on target for his upcoming Group One Hume Cup campaign in Victoria with a dazzling debut over the 600-metre journey at Mowbray on Monday.
The son of Zambora Brockie stepped out in the Middle-Distance Challenge feature as favourite, equalling the recent track time of 34.12 seconds, by setting up an eight-and-three-quarter length win from box three.
Monday's victory brought up his 15th career win for connections.
Raider's Guide is no stranger to the staying ranks under the guidance of Mangalore trainer Gary Fahey, having already broken the 599-metre track record in Hobart when clocking 33.38 seconds back in June.
Fahey elected to take Raider's Guide to The Meadows over a week ago to be familiarized with the Hume Cup distance at the Broadmeadows venue, producing an outstanding runner-up effort behind Osprey Athena.
Hotel entrepreneur Dale Pentland has supported the Launceston club in recent years through the staying feature with this event staged as grade 5.
Under programming changes for the 2023/24 racing season, the Middle-Distance Challenge will be moved to May next year, conducted in heats and final as a grade 4/5 series over the 600m.
Loira trainer Paul Hili remains on a firm direction with his spring campaign mapped out for Fast Minardi.
The reigning Launceston 600m TR holder has a chance to book a spot in the Group 1 Hume Cup with the heats on Monday 6 November, including a tilt towards the Melbourne Cup also on the cards.
Hili and owner Ross Freeman were notified last week by The Meadows track of an invitation to nominate for the Group 1 Topgun Stayers over 730m on Saturday, November 11, which causes an issue.
If connections were to accept the invite towards the Topgun Stayers feature, they would have to bypass the Group 1 Hume Cup over 600m, as both finals run on the same night.
Paul has focused on his training for Fast Minardi to be prepared for 600m races with the possibility of dropping back for the sprint races to contest the Melbourne Cup and Hobart Thousand just over a month away.
Hili expressed his gratitude in Fast Minardi being recognized for the Top Gun.
Connections have until 10am on Friday 27 October to lodge a nomination to the Top Gun selection panel.
St. Leger winner Ducati Roy will be the headline runner for next week's George and Eileen Johnston Puppy Championship (515m) following his smart victory at Mowbray on Tuesday afternoon.
The Mick Sherriff-trained sprinter gapped his opposition over the 515-metre trip to score by almost four-lengths running 29.88 seconds from box five, in readiness for this upcoming feature event.
Due to insufficient nominations received for the heats, the Johnston Puppy will be conducted as best-nominated final next Tuesday at Mowbray.
