The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Versatile runner 'precisely on target' for group one cup

By Brennan Ryan
Updated October 25 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Versatile performer Raider's Guide proved he is precisely on target for his upcoming Group One Hume Cup campaign in Victoria with a dazzling debut over the 600-metre journey at Mowbray on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.