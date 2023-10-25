Female-driven change: Women set to flock to ladies only car show

Have you ever wondered why there aren't women-only car shows?
The National Automobile Museum of Tasmania is driving change with its inaugural female-led event, the Girl's Day Out car show.
The Girl's Day Out hopes to encourage female car and motorcycle enthusiasts to display their vehicles and share their passion.
National Automobile Museum of Tasmania employee Dylan Costello said the idea came about after a young woman came in with a "very fair" question.
"We had a young girl customer come in one day and ask why there isn't a girl's car show,"
"And we thought, 'Yeah, why isn't there?", so it kind of went from there.
"We're encouraging all female car enthusiasts to bring their cars or their bikes, socialise, and meet other like-minded individuals."
Mr Costello said it was important to close the gender gap in the industry.
"I think it's important to have events like this," he said.
"It's not just a boy's domain.
"Sometimes, we hear women may feel left out, and they shouldn't be. They're often just as passionate, sometimes more passionate about cars than the men."
Mr Costello said while only women are encouraged to display their vehicles, everyone is welcome to come along.
"We hope, if it goes well, it will become an annual event," he said.
The Girl's Day Out car show runs from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, October 29, at the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania.
Entry is free, and food and beverage vendors will be available on the day.
