The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Ponting and Shah - a pair of Eagles sharing a rare cricket achievement

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ricky Ponting and Ishang Shah have two significant connections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.