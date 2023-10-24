Ponting and Shah - a pair of Eagles sharing a rare cricket achievement

Ricky Ponting and Ishang Shah have two significant connections.
Not only are they proud members of the mighty Mowbray Eagles cricket club, but both have achieved the rare distinction of bringing up a century while simultaneously winning a match.
More than 21 years after Ponting achieved the feat with a six to reach 100 and win a Test match for Australia against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, his clubmate did his best to replicate it at the equally prestigious surroundings of Invermay Park.
Shah scored his maiden first-grade century as he hit the winning runs for Mowbray against Latrobe in the Greater Northern Cup on Saturday.
The Examiner's sports team drew the connection while discussing the latest Northern Tasmanian sports news in this week's edition of The Pressbox sportscast.
We also reflect on the Hobart Hurricanes' opening match of the WBBL season which was played next door to Invermay Park at UTAS Stadium on Friday.
Perth Scorchers won the match at a canter but we discuss the poor turnout and how this can be addressed for future matches.
Ben Hann also talks Ange Postecoglou, again, but don't let that put you off.
