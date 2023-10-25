Disappointment with Cradle Mountain shuttle decision

MY FAMILY has been supporting our National Parks for decades and find it incredibly disappointing that the community now have to pay $15 per person to ride the Cradle Mt shuttle in addition to their annual parks pass. We have recently been fortunate enough to travel to premier National Parks in the USA to receive free shuttles at all parks, alongside very reasonable park fees to make these incredible places accessible and affordable to all. Our National Parks in Tasmania are also for all people to enjoy and continuing to increase fees will discourage some people in our local community from being able to visit. The Tasmanian community are the people who supported our parks in the Covid pandemic and who, in some cases, have generational connections to country, or special ties to our wild places with their families. These fees should not be introduced and broader consideration should be given to the impacts of such decisions on the community.

