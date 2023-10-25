Disappointment with Cradle Mountain shuttle decision

MY FAMILY has been supporting our National Parks for decades and find it incredibly disappointing that the community now have to pay $15 per person to ride the Cradle Mt shuttle in addition to their annual parks pass. We have recently been fortunate enough to travel to premier National Parks in the USA to receive free shuttles at all parks, alongside very reasonable park fees to make these incredible places accessible and affordable to all. Our National Parks in Tasmania are also for all people to enjoy and continuing to increase fees will discourage some people in our local community from being able to visit. The Tasmanian community are the people who supported our parks in the Covid pandemic and who, in some cases, have generational connections to country, or special ties to our wild places with their families. These fees should not be introduced and broader consideration should be given to the impacts of such decisions on the community.
Nerissa Snyders, Hawley Beach
LABOR has almost completed fixing the $22B per annum of damage done to our export trade by the arrogant, secretive, drums of war beating Scott Morrison Liberal and National Party government.
Reinstating wine exports to China will complete the excellent diplomatic work of the Labor Albanese government.
The grown ups are in charge and stuff like this is getting done. Let's hope all wine producers and drinkers remember this at the next federal election.
Roger Flomsey, West Launceston
I RESPECTFULLY suggest that ultimately the brunt of any financial burden felt from the government's controversial reform of the Tasmanian emergency services funding (The Examiner, October 24) will be felt by the consumer at the checkout.
Irrespective of the business type, be it a farmer, transporter, café or bakery they will increase their prices to the customer at the checkout. These businesses will not be able to absorb the expected increases from these new draconian charges at such a tough financial time.
What is even far more concerning with the current government is they seem to be going down the same path as they did with the Hobart stadium. Very little communication, very few details and very little consultation time with relevant stakeholders. Which should basically tell anyone including blind Freddie the Rockliff state government is not too bothered about the impact this will have on their fellow Tasmanians.
Anthony Camino, Westbury
NOW the latest recount is done. I have never seen a government in Tasmania that is so full of members who were not elected outright at the last election.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
JUST one question. How many of the politicians now sitting on their thrones down south, did we actually vote for? Especially in the Liberal Party who are stumbling along in a fog. One comes to mind and that is Felix Ellis who is leader in the house. Bring on an election so we can vote for who we want and not some cobbled together rag tag!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
SHOPPING at Coles supermarkets used to be relatively easy, but now that Coles are putting profits before people, the elderly, the disabled, and pensioners are being forced up and down the length of the stores and rammed through confusing self-service areas, whether they like it or not. Like sheep at the Powranna saleyards.
Thank heavens for IGA stores, where people are treated with respect.
Sarah-Jane Murphy, West Launceston
I WELCOME the requirement for senior government officials to disclose if they are members of 'invite only' airline lounges. Next question: do they fly particular airlines, perhaps at a higher cost to the taxpayer, just to enjoy VIP treatment?
Example: I note the head of AUKUS, Vice-Admiral Mead, is a Qantas Chairman's Lounge member. He spent $197K (over 2 years) on 8 trips to Washington DC/London. Every one of those flights involved long haul outbound and inbound flights with Qantas.
James Newton, Norwood
AUSTRALIAN Red Cross, with funding from the National Emergency Management Agency are running RediCommunities meetings for different communities within Tasmania, including Swansea and Dolphin Sands for how towns can be ready for emergencies.
The next meeting for Swansea and Dolphin Sands is anticipated to be in November 2023, but will be widely advertised.
The evacuation area for Swansea and surrounds is the Swansea Football Ground.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
