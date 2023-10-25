Fire tax makes a mockery of the Liberals promise of no new taxes

Amidst all the turmoil in State Liberal Government ranks this year, the biggest loser has without doubt been the Tasmanian people who are struggling to stay afloat in this cost-of-living crisis.
So, the last thing Tasmanians need is one of the biggest new taxes in living memory.
But, that is what Jeremy Rockliff and the Liberals are proposing - a fire tax that leaves Tasmanian households and businesses on the hook for a funding model that isn't fair or equitable and has no guarantee of even working.
This tax plan will not only penalise Tasmanians, it also makes a mockery of the promise the Liberals took to the last election about "no new taxes", with the fire tax joining the bin tax, power tax and a new tax on the salmon industry as more broken promises.
It would hit regional Tasmania the hardest, with households facing 300 per cent increases and many agricultural properties copping increases of more than 1,000 per cent.
For anyone doing it tough - and right now that is tens of thousands of Tasmanians - this is an eye-watering amount and it could devastate the many households and businesses already on the precipice.
Farmers spoke out earlier this year about the impact of the government's power policy and instead of acting to resolve the issues, the Liberals are instead planning to impose even more costs on the sector.
While Labor understands the need for a modern, well-trained and well-equipped fire service and SES, Jeremy Rockliff's new fire tax is not the way to go about it.
With debt up to record levels and our economy shrinking, this tax is nothing more than an attempt by the Premier to cover up his government's budget mismanagement.
How can the Liberals expect to get Tasmania back on track when their plan for the economy seems to be more debt and higher taxes?
The Premier needs to release the Treasury modelling behind the fire tax so Tasmanians can see how much they'll be up for.
But, more than that, the Premier needs to understand the pain Tasmanians are already in and find better ways of doing things, instead of constantly hitting up taxpayers.
Reducing the cost of living is Tasmanian Labor's number one priority and, under our Right Priorities Plan, we will immediately start fixing the mess the Liberals have created over their 10 years in office.
A Labor Government will cap power prices at 2.5 per cent for three years in its first 100 days in government, saving the average household $500 a year.
Tasmanians are tired of paying the price for the Rockliff government's lack of leadership and action - and they deserve better.
Janie Finlay is the Shadow Minister for Primary Industries and Water and Labor Member for Bass
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.