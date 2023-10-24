French windows opening up as Nicole Frain targets European dreams

As the unofficial centre of the cycling universe, France was always destined to play a major role in Nicole Frain taking her career to the next level.
Having already competed in her sport's biggest stage race - and finished in the pointy end of a bunch sprint on the Champs-Élysées - Launceston's former national champion is moving to a French-based team and keeping an open mind about an Olympic Games in Paris.
Among a bumper crop of Tasmanians competing at various levels of the sport, the 31-year-old who contested more than 20 races across eight countries this year feels a lot has to go right for her to make a maiden Olympics next year.
"I do love the idea of Paris but think I have to just let that happen if it does," Frain said.
"I would have to do a bit more to be legitimately on the radar for something like that. I would need to have a very good season because we have a lot of really strong Australians at the moment. If I'm in form I could be close but the last 12 months I do not feel I've got back to that form."
A late arrival to the sport at the age of 26 after stress fractures curtailed a triathlon career, the former George Town, Exeter and Launceston student made rapid progress, claiming an Oceania Road Cycling Championships time trial silver medal in 2019, becoming Zwift National Road Series champion during COVID in 2020, winning a national road champs time trial bronze in 2021 and road race gold in 2022.
That same year she contested the Tour de France Femmes - finishing 12th in the opening stage through Paris - and has since come sixth on stage two of Australia's top race, the Tour Down Under, with a top-10 finish in the points classification.
"I think I would still put the Tour de France as the pinnacle race in cycling," she said. "The national title was one of my best memories. It feels similar when you work for teammates to win but when you spend the whole day burying yourself on the front of the peloton and roll in 120th you never hear that story."
Launceston-born Frain has spent the last two years with Continental team Parkhotel Valkenburg. As a lone Australian, seven years older than her 14 Dutch and two Belgian teammates, she said language can become a formidable barrier.
"The team is very Dutch," she said. "Even the Belgians speak Dutch but my boyfriend is Dutch so I am taking lessons and want to be fluent in it. I pick some things up but the language is very challenging.
"It can be isolating because you can be in a roomful of people but be by yourself and it's amazing how down you can feel because you cannot communicate.
"But I like the team environment and getting to learn how we're different. The Dutch are very direct and forward and I like that because I know where I stand. The girls are super nice and really supportive.
"I feel I was important for my teammates. I feel I was a strong domestique rider which I love doing because if you help a teammate win it feels like your win and it is a team sport."
I would have to do a bit more to be legitimately on the radar- Nicole Frain on the Paris Olympics
Living in Warmenhuizen, Frain overcame several health issues ranging from iron deficiency to a knee injury caused by crashing into the back of a car during Gent-Wevelgem.
Although not yet officially announced, she is set to join a UK-licensed multi-national team based in France on a 12-month contract while she continues studying for a bachelor of bio science majoring in sport performance nutrition at Federation University.
"I'm coming in as an older, more experienced rider to get more results while they grow the team so I'm excited to have more of a leadership role. The next 12 months has got to be fun. If it's not, I don't think I want to keep pushing it. I just want to have a good season, better than last year. I feel I want to stick with this team."
Frain said the nature of elite sport means her goals are constantly evolving.
"When you start out you think someone racing in Europe has made it but every time you hit a goal and think you've made it there's always a new goal. If you make a podium, the next time it's not enough, you want to win. So you are never really satisfied.
"Europe used to seem so inaccessible but now I live there."
Tasmania's bumper crop of elite cyclists are proud to continue the state's distinguished bloodline in the sport.
Spearheaded by triple Commonwealth champion and reigning Tasmanian Athlete of the Year Georgia Baker, more than 10 riders from the state are competing at various levels of assorted disciplines around the globe.
Last year's Australian road race champion Nicole Frain said the talented bunch delight in following the tyre tracks of Tassie greats like Michael Grenda, Micheal Wilson, Matt Gilmore, Matt Goss, Richie Porte, Amy Cure and Frain's first coach Wes Sulzberger.
"When I look at all those names it is nice to think we are having an influence for others coming through," Frain said as she prepares for another season on the European road circuit. "At a recent TIS training camp we had 17 riders so there is a strong crew coming through."
Commonwealth Games track bronze medallist Josh Duffy, junior time trial world champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden and Australian mountain bike champion Sam Fox headline the latest generation of high-achieving Tassie cyclists with Anya Louw, Hamish McKenzie, Izzy Flint, Liam Johnston and Alex Lack among the chasing pack.
"All the KoMs (king of the mountain records) here seem to be held by Olympians or Tour de France riders and when you start naming them all it is pretty cool," Frain added. "You do wonder what impact you have but when I won nationals, the daughter of one of my friends from Hobart was watching wearing one of my old jerseys which was great.
"I love it when there are so many Tasmanians at a race. At one race in Europe this year we counted 17 Australians. There are so many over there and the peloton starts to feel more friendly when you hear a few Aussie accents."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.