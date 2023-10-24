Driver yet to plead to charges arising from Sidmouth horse trailer crash

A 21-year-old woman appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court for the first time on charges arising from a serious crash on the Batman Highway at Sidmouth on January 30.
Lily Kathleen Blundstone did not plead to two counts of cause grievous bodily harm, a count of drive without due care and attention, a count of driver failing to ensure passenger wear seatbelt and a count of towing a trailer without brakes.
The crash involved a horse float being towed by a utility. Police said at the time that four passengers aged between 14-years-old and 20-years-old were returning to Rowella after attending a race meeting in Hobart.
They were returning to the stables of prominent trainer Ben Yole when the crash that killed four horses occurred.
Defence lawyer Bill Griffiths said he had received prosecution evidence about the case less than a week ago.
Magistrate Ken Stanton adjourned the case until a plea day on January 19 at 9.45pm.
