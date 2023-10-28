Religious Greens MP who said God is a 'Greenie' remembered by state

A former Launceston Uniting Church minister who served in Tasmanian politics as the first Greens MP to pass legislation in Tasmania has received tributes in state parliament.
The deeply religious Good God, He's Green! author Reverend Lance Armstrong died this month aged 83.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff described Mr Armstrong as an "extraordinary human", with a heart for social justice, while Labor leader Rebecca White saw him as someone who "dedicated his life to making the world a better place".
Mr Armstrong served as parish minister at the Paterson Street Methodist Church in Launceston in 1974 before working as a teacher at Launceston College.
The parliament heard that during his time at the Uniting Church he became involved in politics, critical of Liberal and Labor, and publicly and actively opposed the Wesley Bay Pulp Mill.
This eventually led him to stand and successfully gain an independent seat in the 1989 election.
He soon formed an alliance with four others who established the Green Independents that later became known as the Tasmanian Greens, and went on to serve with the Greens for seven years.
In one of his several books, Mr Armstrong described the Greens philosophy as being about "the wholeness of life for the planet and all who inhabit it".
"That is the witness of the Bible as God intends it," he wrote.
"I argue on theological grounds that all Christians should support the Greens because God is the original Greenie.'
This social justice driven philosophy is evident in the causes and rights that Mr Armstrong chose to participate, which included the Christians for Peace, Friends of the Tamar and Esk Rivers, People for Nuclear Disarmament and the uranium moratorium committee.
He helped pass legislation that allowed young Tasmanians who had just turned 18 to vote in elections.
He worked on gay law reform, gun law reform, and forest protection, extending the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area.
He also introduced legislation to prohibit nuclear warships from Tasmanian ports, and also to return land to Tasmanian Aboriginal people.
Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne said she believed the Launceston community would have backed Mr Armstrong on any issue that he presented, so high was the respect and love for him, particularly those who knew him in the church and peace movements.
"He won that seat in Bass in 1989 on the strength on his own credibility, personality and decency," Ms O'Byrne said.
"He was a great campaigner against the pulp mill. That drove his decision to stand but his personality was what got him across the line."
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said Mr Armstrong Lance worked tirelessly to end all kinds of discrimination.
"Lance was a caring generous person and he showed great compassion for people in need. He diligently served the people of Bass and the Tasmanian Greens with enormous distinction," she said.
"The Tasmanian Greens have lost a stalwart for Greens principles and values in Lance Armstrong. His Christian faith was his rock and he brought that principle to parliament in a way that was incredibly progressive in Tasmania in the 1990s."
Mr Armstrong's funeral service was held 27 October in Victoria, where he asked that in lieu of flowers a donation to Beyond Blue 'a service close to Lance's heart' be made.
