The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Religious Greens MP who said God is a 'Greenie' remembered by state

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated October 29 2023 - 8:26am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian state parliament remembers the political and social work of Greens MP Reverend Lance Armstrong, who worked as a Launceston minister and a teacher before political life. Pictured in 2019 with new book, and dog Scruffy. Picture: Mark Jesser
Tasmanian state parliament remembers the political and social work of Greens MP Reverend Lance Armstrong, who worked as a Launceston minister and a teacher before political life. Pictured in 2019 with new book, and dog Scruffy. Picture: Mark Jesser

A former Launceston Uniting Church minister who served in Tasmanian politics as the first Greens MP to pass legislation in Tasmania has received tributes in state parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.