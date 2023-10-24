Shah rewarded for maiden Cricket North century, Shamrocks shine in triumph

The Examiner's Cricket North player of the year votes for round three have gone to Mowbray all-rounder Ishang Shah who hit an unbeaten 100 against Latrobe.
The player of the year gong encompasses a three-two-one voting system focused on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
Leaderboard:
Oliver Knowles (South Launceston)
A coming-of-age innings for the teenager who combined well with Thomas Hawkins (24) for a 50-run partnership.
Ramesh Sundra (Riverside)
Bounced back from a duck last weekend and notched another score in the 40s while his teammates struggled to get starts.
Sisitha Jayasinghe (Westbury)
Drew praise from stand-in skipper Ollie Wood for setting the tone, playing with good intent and looking to get off strike as the Shamrocks made 7-202.
Nathan Philip (South Launceston), wicket-keeper
Whacked the Knights up to 181 after young guns Knowles and Hawkins set the foundation.
Ishang Shah (Mowbray)
The feel-good story of the season to date with Shah scoring the winning run and his maiden century from the same ball at Invermay Park.
Joel Lloyd (Westbury)
Lloyd has already produced two good knocks after returning from a summer in England with Whitby Cricket Club. Looks like he has his eye in and is in for a big season.
Brodie Jarrad (South Launceston)
Strong first outing for the returning Jarrad on a deck that suited the spinners. He and captain Jeremy Jackson (2-8) made a mess of Wynyard's middle and lower-order.
Graham Donaldson (South Launceston)
Claimed two of Wynyard's top three on a tough deck for the pace bowlers and was economical.
Roy Penn (Launceston)
Penn's top all-round performance gave the Lions a chance against Devonport.
Liam Ryan (Westbury)
Wood said Ryan hit the wicket hard, bowling good pace into the wind.
Ian Labrooy (Westbury)
Wood noted Labrooy did well to spin out Sheffield danger batters Alex King and Marc Simonds while contending with windy conditions.
