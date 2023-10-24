The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Shah rewarded for maiden Cricket North century, Shamrocks shine in triumph

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Examiner's Cricket North player of the year votes for round three have gone to Mowbray all-rounder Ishang Shah who hit an unbeaten 100 against Latrobe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.