YOUR SAY: The rich get richer and the poor get the picture

PLEASE excuse my ignorance. I really do not understand how the economy functions. The State Government can afford to build a stadium but cannot afford to pay for fire and emergency services and is imposing a new tax. Maybe I am wrong about the stadium and taxpayers will end up paying for that too. Does the government have any money? I know the bulk of Australia's resources (which should belong to all Australians) belong to mega rich people like Clive Palmer and Gina Rinehart, so governments don't get enough from that source. However, I do know that in the near future, none of this will matter because the climate will either cook or drown us and everyone except our young people is responsible for this. Maybe the economy doesn't function except to support the "rich get richer and the poor get poorer" system.