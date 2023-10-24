YOUR SAY: The rich get richer and the poor get the picture

PLEASE excuse my ignorance. I really do not understand how the economy functions. The State Government can afford to build a stadium but cannot afford to pay for fire and emergency services and is imposing a new tax. Maybe I am wrong about the stadium and taxpayers will end up paying for that too. Does the government have any money? I know the bulk of Australia's resources (which should belong to all Australians) belong to mega rich people like Clive Palmer and Gina Rinehart, so governments don't get enough from that source. However, I do know that in the near future, none of this will matter because the climate will either cook or drown us and everyone except our young people is responsible for this. Maybe the economy doesn't function except to support the "rich get richer and the poor get poorer" system.
Sophie Nolan, Nunamara
FINGERS around the world are pointing at Hamas and Israel for the ongoing conflict in Palestine and particularly Gaza. It is indeed a tragedy what is happening there and it is scary that it could develop into a bigger Middle Eastern conflict. However, the blame should be laid squarely at the feet of Hamas. They knew exactly what the consequence would be and gave no thought to the civilians caught up in this war, on both sides. Put aside the decades long political and antagonistic stances between Israel and Palestine, the only ones who will really suffer are the Palestinians because of what Hamas has started.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
TASMANIAN Independent Legislative Councillors were left gobsmacked when Labor decided to support the government's Electoral Disclosure and Funding bill in the Legislative Council, previously avowing to amend the government's $5,000 donation limit before disclosure to a donation limit of $1,000 before disclosure.
The aforementioned bill had already passed through the House of Assembly, was set for amendment in the Legislative Council, and to be referred back with amendments to the House of Assembly for reconsideration.
Like the two-party deal to have poker machine reform pass the Upper House in 2021, who exactly is "pulling the strings" behind this somewhat collaborative, limited and benign legislative reform of self-interest?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
IT IS high time we trim the fat that is the shambles of local government.
It was started as local representation and has become a bastion for inefficiency and inexplicable "decision" making from those that are neither suitably informed nor qualified to make such decisions.
Previously it was made on a town by town basis by people that actually lived and worked in the area. They had some possibility of understanding the issues that arose. Now it is made by organisations that only make decisions that serve to retain their place and focus only on some areas whilst totally ignoring others.
If we must have authorities that cover large areas there would be considerable savings and efficiency advantages to having a state government run department that oversaw maintenance and planning of the townships and rural areas. Such decisions could be transparent and much more consistent than they currently are.
A Woodberry, Evandale
WITH skyrocketing price increases, how are customers supposed to afford paying bills? Rob a bank?
As The Examiner themselves pointed out, when it's a choice between electricity and food more and more people are being forced to resort to crime so they can make ends meet.
Davis Seecamp, Trevallyn
WHEN is this idiocy of continued lowering of speed limits going to end?
The continued lowering of speed limits to inane levels and the increase of speed cameras to the new lower levels is blatant revenue raising and nothing more!
Still no response on rewarding good driving habits as this does not promote the need for revenue. I, like many others, have a very real sense of angst of this bastardisation and immoral usage of road rules for monetary gain!
Ian O'Neill, Westbury
OUR Chief Medical Officer announced quietly, just before the weekend that CoViD-19 is no longer a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance (CDINS). 40 deaths a week currently, thousands of Long-CoViD cases, hospitals rife with infection. Seems this is of no significance. Thanks Paul Kelly for once again working hard to promote ableism and disease acquisition.
James Newton, Newstead
JUST saw Madeleine Ogilvie on TV talking about our energy prices. After being mini for so many things is she now the Minister for Hot Air?
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
