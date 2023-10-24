Let's talk about sex: a push for honesty about youth sexual wellbeing

Young people want adults to have honest conversations about sex and provide them with models for what healthy sexual relationships looks like.
That was one of the messages at "Legitimate Sexpectations" an event that brought together survivors of sexual abuse, advocates, and a prominent author to push for giving young people the right information they need to have successful sexual relationships.
The conference which featured a number of community organisations was a joint event between Laurel House and the Women's Legal Service and has also been run in Burnie and Hobart before making its way to Launceston.
Laurel House CEO Kathryn Fordyce said the event discussed ways to prevent sexual violence in Tasmania and the importance of providing young people with positive information.
Listeners also heard about the need to move from a risk-averse perspective on sex to one that focuses on empowering young people when it comes to sexual well being.
Opportunities to talk about preventing violence are really critical, Ms Fordyce said.
But the event, coming just weeks after handing down of the Commission of Inquiry's report into child sexual abuse in institutional settings, was also one of positivity and looking forward.
The event's title comes from the book "Legitimate Sexpectations" written by Katrina Marson, the keynote speaker for the event.
Ms Fordyce said Ms Marson's message was about sexual well being and wanting people to not just to experience relationships that are free from violence but "far from violence".
Ms Marson, a lawyer and author who specialises in sexuality and education, said the title of her book is a play on words from a well known legal principle about "legitimate expectations."
The principle describes the expectations that the community has of their government to make good on certain promises, Ms Marson said.
"What we're talking about is the promise we make young people that they will live a life free from sexual violence, that they will lead a life that allows them to pursue their well being and safeguard their own and each other's well being."
"We actually have to make good on that promise. We actually have to fulfil that promise and to do that we know that education is key."
But while the Australian curriculum has encouraged more dialogue on the issue, it's not enough and we need ways of supplementing that education and reinforcing positive message about sexuality, Ms Fordyce said.
It's particularly important given the technological gap between parents and their children, she said.
Young people are navigating a prolific amount of pornography especially pornography that is violent and perpetuates negative gender stereotypes, she said.
In the absence of good sexual education, young people will sometimes find pornography which does not always represent a healthy sexual relationship, Ms Fordyce said.
Ms Marson said in the face of the inquiry report's release, the community must take "a hard look" at themselves and step into the vacuum that's been left by institutions who failed to respond and protect young people.
"It would be a complete dereliction of duty in the face of this evidence to fail to act."
