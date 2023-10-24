Royal-tea: Tea shop owner showcases blend sent to king and queen

If you go down to The Tea Shop on George Street, you might have a chance at nabbing a sachet of tea enjoyed by King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Diburah Gold is a blend created right here in Launceston but made from tea originating in Northern India.
Bruce Webb, owner of The Tea Shop says it's one of his favourites which he got to share with the royals just after the coronation.
"We actually sent some to the king and queen and they loved it so much, they ordered a whole box of it from us," he said.
As part of Launceston's award-winning North festival, which celebrates food and beverages and local businesses, Mr Webb hosted an event which gave tea lovers a chance to sample a wide array of new and exciting tea flavours.
The tea tasting event invited tea expert Samantha Brown, owner of The Art of Tea whose product line boasts 150 different varieties of tea.
Mr Webb who has run his George Street shop for 15 years said the North Festival was all about food, beverage and was the best place to promote business and great teas.
The festival has been a great chance to meet other people and to seem them supporting the various events, he said.
"It's fantastic."
At the tea tasting, Ms Brown showcased between six and eight of her teas some of which include a premium french earl grey and rooibos vanilla chai.
People are very curious about different flavours of tea, Ms Brown said.
"Most people have heard of classic English breakfasts and today they've got [an] opportunity to come and talk to me about different flavors that go into teas, how to brew tea, what's the difference, say between a chai or green tea and a breakfast tea."
"So it's an opportunity for people to learn and ask questions."
Her blends have unique ingredients like pepperberry and wasabi and other flavours that you wouldn't expect to find in an everyday cup of tea.
While we do have a strong coffee culture, tea isn't necessarily competing with coffee and people love to switch up their drinks through the day, Ms Brown said.
"You can't drink coffee all day and I think tea is a great alternative to helping you sleep at night time, [its] something refreshing the afternoon and of course iced tea in summer as well."
Those who come to the event, will come away with an understanding of the health benefits of tea and how teas can be matched with various foods, just like a good bottle of wine, Mr Webb said.
With Launceston named a city of gastronomy, things are really changing and growing, Mr Webb said.
"A lot of young entrepreneurs are coming down to Tassie discovering the fresh food, opening their own businesses. So that's got to be a bonus for all of us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.