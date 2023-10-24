Deadly waiting game: Ramping worse than government thought, Labor says

More than 50 per cent of patients at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) face long wait times, as Labor says new data shows ambulance ramping is worse than the government once thought.
Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow said patients spend, on average, 84 minutes ramping at the LGH.
"I'm here again outside the LGH where we've got the worst bed block in the country, and you'll see continually, day in and day out, ambulances ramped and delays to patients getting access to care," Ms Dow said.
"Just this week in parliament, updated data was released which showed that these delays were even worse than the government's outline to the taxpayers.
"It shouldn't take questions in estimates for information to be provided to the Tasmanian community."
Previous data reported by the government showed 50 per cent of patients spent only 58 minutes in ramping at the LGH.
Ms Dow said more needs to be done by the government to address transfer of care delays.
"This latest data tabled in parliament only further substantiates the need and importance of Labor's Right Priorities Plan."
"[The plan] is all about investing in community health care, to take away the burden we're seeing on our acute care hospitals across the state."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the government is working hard to ensure transfer of care delays are minimal.
"We are strongly focused on ensuring every patient receives the care they need from the moment they call an ambulance to when they are admitted to a ward," he said.
"As a state government we are acting to minimise transfer of care delays. This includes implementing procedures that ensure patients aren't left waiting in the back of ambulances on ramps.
"They are transferred into the care of clinical staff while the ambulance they arrived in can be rapidly redeployed."
Mr Barnett said the government is prioritising the recruitment and retention of healthcare staff.
"Every Tasmanian expects they will receive the very best of care, and that's especially so in an emergency," he said.
"We have deployed community paramedics, Secondary Triage Clinicians and Mental Health Emergency Response teams to provide more care in the community which is reducing the need to transfer patients to hospitals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.