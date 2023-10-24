Home detention order cancelled for man who 'caused serious injuries'

A 23-year-old man who punched another man without warning, causing significant brain trauma, has walked free from court after failing to complete a home detention order.
Jaiden Allen Ford-Winter pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm on May 15, 2021.
The court heard that Ford-Winter was affected by alcohol when he approached a man and struck him in the jaw, causing him to lose consciousness and strike his head.
The court was told the man suffered a significant traumatic brain injury, which involved surgeons cutting some of his scalp and draining blood from an infected area.
The victim was in hospital for a month.
Justice Tamara Jago sentenced Ford-Winter to an eighteen-month home detention order a year ago.
"The crime committed by the respondent was serious. The victim sustained some very serious injuries," Justice Jago said.
The Department of Public Prosecutions sought the cancellation of the order and resentencing.
"On December 13 2022, so shortly after the Home Detention Order was imposed, the respondent tested positive for methylamphetamine," she said.
Justice Jago said he failed to attend urinalysis [testing for drugs] on February 16 and received a formal warning on March 10.
"On April 21 2023, and then on June 23 2023, the respondent again tested positive for methylamphetamine and amphetamine," Justice Jago said.
A probation officer told the court that the home detention order was hurting his mental health.
Justice Jago said Ford-Winter had committed no further offences while on the order for twelve months.
The order had achieved some of its intended purpose. She cancelled the home detention order.
"I impose an alternate substitute sentence," Justice Jago said.
"The respondent is sentenced to four months imprisonment, which I wholly suspend on condition that he commit no offence punishable by imprisonment for 12 months from today's date (October 24).
