Harvest Launceston regulars launch book on becoming pig farmers

Armed only with the knowledge gleaned from lifestyle TV shows, Fiona Stocker and her husband started a farm to raising Wessex Saddleback pigs with no experience.
The eight year adventure included raising the animals free-range, building a processing room and large smoker on the property and selling their products on a stall at Harvest Launceston
Their tales have now been penned in a new book launched at Pretrarch's Bookshop, SaddlebackWife, with Mrs Stocker sharing the reality of what it's like running a small-scale artisan food business.
Mrs Stocker said the decision to start a farm was always going to be a gamble, but it had turned out to be harder work than they had bargained for.
"We set the business up so that we were involved at every stage of the supply chain, which was not a great idea," Mrs Stocker said.
"We did everything from breeding and raising the pigs to making the product and then selling it as well. That's not great business practice, and it's exhausting."
Despite the challenges including losing a friend who also ran a similar model farm to suicide, she said she didn't regret the deep dive into artisanal farming life.
"Pigs are a joy," she said.
"We knew nothing more about them than what we'd seen on programs like River Cottage and the Gourmet Farmer, but not I think all communities should have a couple of families who are keeping a pig, which feeds the community."
The tradition, which continues in France and Spain, was a delicious, economical opportunity, she said.
"The trouble is our food laws have become so draconian that it would be difficult to sanction, and probably impossible to do, certainly in Tasmania."
Her book encourages the community to back farmers market and buy direct from those running small agricultural businesses.
Mrs Stocker said her family were thankful to have experienced running their farm and to be leaving on their own terms to "move on".
