Hobart councillor Behrakis elected to parliament after Archer resignation

Hobart City Councillor Simon Behrakis has been elected to the House of Assembly in a recount, following the resignation of former attorney-general Elise Archer in early October.
Mr Behrakis received 5619 votes, or 55.2 per cent of the total in the recount for the Hobart electorate of Clark.
He beat out 11 others who nominated for the recount, including Liberal Party colleague Will Coates, who garnered 44.7 per cent of the total, according to the results compiled by the Tasmanian Electoral Commission.
In a statement released immediately afterwards, Mr Behrakis said it was "humbling" to be given the responsibility of representing the people of Clark.
"I am excited to hit the ground running to deliver what matters for the people of Clark, particularly on the issues which I have already been advocating for during my time as an Alderman for the City of Hobart," he said.
"This includes building our state's infrastructure to increase housing supply and reducing traffic congestion so that all Tasmanians, even our most vulnerable, can live, work and get around our state."
Elise Archer quit parliament on October 4 amid accusations of workplace bullying and a text messaging scandal in which she appeared to disparage survivors of sexual abuse.
She said she was willing to contest the charges of bully and that the comments about abuse survivors were taken out of context.
Though widely expected, the recount result will restore a modicum of order to the Liberal government of Jeremy Rockliff, who was last week reliant on assistance from Labor and an independent to retain confidence on the floor of the chamber.
Mr Rockliff had been planning to delay the return of parliament until Ms Archer's replacement was elected, but an offer from Labor to not vote one of its members in compensation for the absence on the Liberal benches allowed the sitting to go ahead.
Mr Rockliff said Mr Behrakis would be a strong advocate for the people of Clark.
"Having campaigned alongside Simon at the last two elections, I know he is a fierce advocate for Tasmania ... and is well across the issues that matter to Tasmanians," he said.
"The Tasmanian Liberal Government is doing what matters for all Tasmanians, and I look forward to working with Simon as we work continue to deliver on our long-term plan."
Labor Franklin MHA Dean Winter congratulated Mr Behrakis on his election.
But he said Mr Behrakis' entry to the parliamentary Liberals presented a factional problem for Mr Rockliff.
"Mr Behrakis was an employee of former hard right Liberal Senator Eric Abetz and is a loyal supporter of hard right Deputy Leader Michael Ferguson," he said.
"It is clear that the elevation of Mr Behrakis threatens the Premier's leadership and it is only a matter of time before the ambitious Mr Ferguson makes a move."
Treasurer Michael Ferguson has previously said he has no plans to challenge Mr Rockliff's leadership.
