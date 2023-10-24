The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hobart councillor Behrakis elected to parliament after Archer resignation

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 24 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The election recount in the seat of Clark was prompted by the resignation of former attorney-general Elise Archer. File photo
The election recount in the seat of Clark was prompted by the resignation of former attorney-general Elise Archer. File photo

Hobart City Councillor Simon Behrakis has been elected to the House of Assembly in a recount, following the resignation of former attorney-general Elise Archer in early October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.