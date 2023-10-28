'Part of the family': classic 1949 MG restored not once but twice

Frank Brooks knows what it takes to restore a classic sports car, he's done it twice with his 1949 MG TC.
He and his wife Margaret still take the vehicle purchased for £300 in 1965 out for a spin once or twice a month.
Mr Brooks said he was drawn to an MG because of his affinity for sports cars and it being affordable.
"[It drives] quite different to anything else, because of it's age probably," he said.
"But we've got it tuned up pretty well now and it drives pretty good."
The MG is built with a wooden frame, and Mr Brooks said often people didn't realise that.
"And the wood rots, so of course you've got to de-do all the framework, which is not an easy job because it's all got to fit the actual body work," he said.
"We've done it a couple of times now, so we know how to do it."
Replacing the English oak for Tasmanian oak due to availability, he said he learnt the carpentry skills from scratch.
"It was the first time I'd ever done, and both from scratch," he said.
Without the modern-day assistance of YouTube and online tutorials, Mr Brooks said he learnt how to restore his treasured car through talking with a lot of other people and the car's manual.
"The manual gives you a fair bit of information," he said.
"It doesn't help you much on to rebuild the body. But you just take it as it comes."
Mrs Brooks remembered days driving the car when her sons were young, sitting in the back with no real seat and legs meeting in the middle: "You wouldn't be able to get away with it these days."
"It's actually part of the family, it's a car we would never get rid of having had it that long," she said.
The couple have been regulars of the MG Car Club of Tasmania since purchasing their 1949 MG TC.
It's a place where Mr Brooks said they'd made a lot of good friends over the years.
"We've been to different rallies and different events they have on there ... we don't really do the competition side, it's more the social side," he said.
Mrs Brooks said one trip highlight was at Tarraleah when they woke up to their MG being covered in frost for the first time having always been kept in a garage.
The Tasmanian club will host a celebration at their annual concourse in November to honour 100 years of the MG mark.
Mr Brooks said a century of MG was quite an achievement.
"The MG we've got, there's not that many old MG's in the club, ours is 1949 and it's getting back a bit," he said.
