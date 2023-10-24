Spike in misconduct complaints to Tasmanian Integrity Commission

More than half of misconduct complaints received by the Integrity Commission in 2022-23 were dismissed because they either lacked credibility or an investigation was not in the public interest.
The commission's recent annual report showed it received a substantially higher number of complaints compared with the previous financial year with 181 complaints received in 2022-23 and 133 in 2021-22
It received 55 complaints about Tasmania Police officers.
It received 68 notifications of misconduct received from public authorities.
Of the overall complaints received, 109 were dismissed, 24 were accepted for assessment and 54 referred for action.
Most complaints received were about dishonest or inappropriate behaviour or harassment, discrimination and victimisation.
Almost one-fifth of complaints were made anonymously.
The main reasons complaints were dismissed were because it was not in the public interest to investigate them, they lacked credibility or the commission considered them to require an unjustifiable use of resources to investigate.
Some of the dismissed complaints included:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.