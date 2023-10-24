Brothers band together to open fusion dining experience Thamel House

Many walking through the doors of the recently opened Thamel House expect Nepalese cuisine to be the menu's hero, however it packs more of a surprise.
Rabin Lama, one of the four brothers who own the Charles Street restaurant, said the concept behind Thamel House's food was "totally different".
"We've got more Western food and it's a fusion restaurant," Mr Lama said.
"Most people think because our background is from Nepal, they are expecting that we are opening a Nepalese restaurant.
"But we are not a typical Nepalese restaurant."
He said his brother, head chef Shista Taman, had been trained in Western restaurants including in Sydney, and its influence dominates their menu.
Together with Shista's experience, he said the best of Nepalese food was also put onto the menu.
Thamel House is a dream that's been a long time coming for the brothers, Rabin, Shista, Sanjay Taman and Pema Tenzing Sherpa.
Mr Lama said finding the right place for a restaurant had taken two years of searching for a venue.
"Me and my three brothers, from the beginning we were planning to do something different," he said.
"We all want to do our own something. We just thought whenever we met ... we thought let's open a different kind of restaurant in Launceston."
After planning and research, it was decided the fusion cuisine would do well in the city, he said.
Supporting Shista's experience, Pema is using his hospitality know-how as the bar manager. While Rabin and Sanjay, who also helps with the Nepalese dishes, work in the office to keep the restaurant rolling.
Mr Lama said customers had been loving the food since opening on October 11.
"We welcome customers, mostly it's been local Launnie people into the restaurant," he said.
"Everyone has been giving us really good reviews.
"We're really happy people are finding us and liking our food, liking our menu and giving us honest reviews."
