The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Woman died after being left outside, unsupervised, coroner finds

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated October 24 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Launceston woman in her seventies with an acquired brain injury was "left alone, outside, in the cold and the rain" in the early hours of the morning before she suffered a fatal fall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.