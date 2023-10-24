Woman died after being left outside, unsupervised, coroner finds

A Launceston woman in her seventies with an acquired brain injury was "left alone, outside, in the cold and the rain" in the early hours of the morning before she suffered a fatal fall.
In his findings released on Monday, October 23, Coroner Simon Cooper said Valma Ann Tweedie suffered a fractured spine and mandible and had hypothermia after being left outside and unsupervised on July 15, 2021, at St Michaels Desmond Wood disability-support accommodation at Newstead.
Ms Tweedie died a month later from pneumonia and complications from her spinal injuries.
Mr Cooper said the 72-year-old was "an active and vibrant lady".
"[She was] living life to the full, interested in cooking, gardening and animals; disliking broccoli," Mr Cooper said.
Mr Cooper said Ms Tweedie had an intellectual disability from an acquired brain injury and may have been suffering from early onset dementia at the time of her death.
Mr Cooper said Ms Tweedie had a well-documented history of falls and was experiencing significant balance and mobility problems, which was known to St Michaels.
On the morning of the fatal fall, Mr Cooper said Ms Tweedie had gone outside for a cigarette with a staff member.
Mr Cooper said Ms Tweedie was left alone outside, unsupervised, as the staff member returned inside to aid another resident.
He said Ms Tweedie fell sometime after 3.10am and was not found until 5.45am.
Upon arrival, Ambulance Tasmania paramedics assessed Ms Tweedie as hypothermic with a body temperature of 28.2 degrees.
Mr Cooper called Ms Tweedie's care at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) "suboptimal" due to the delay in accurately diagnosing her injuries.
"Her [spine] injury remained un-detected, despite her having no grip strength in her hands and exhibiting 'significant functional decline'," he said.
"[A] document identified a number of factors which potentially contributed to the delay in identifying the fact that Ms Tweedie had suffered a spinal injury.
"Those factors included deviations from protocols, limitations in relation to policy guidance, and what were described as environmental pressures."
Mr Cooper said despite this, the injury she sustained "was irreversible and fatal".
"Ms Tweedie's death was, in my view, a direct result of her being left alone, outside, in the cold and the rain in the early hours of the morning completely unsupervised," Mr Cooper said.
"I do not think it should not be necessary to tell anyone that an elderly lady with an acquired brain injury, symptoms of dementia, and mobility and balance issues should not be left in such circumstances."
Mr Cooper recommended St Michaels review its risk identification and management systems for residents with an increased risk of falls.
A Department of Health spokesperson said the department is committed to continuously improving the health services provided in Tasmania.
"We carefully review coronial findings to learn from what has happened, and to implement changes to ensure such an event does not happen again," the spokesperson said.
"We note the finding in relation to the delay to diagnose Ms Tweedie's spinal injury in the course of treating other trauma sustained by Ms Tweedie, and the irreversible nature of this injury.
"All recommendations from the Department's Root Cause Analysis have been implemented and are being monitored. This includes improvement opportunities related to the policies, education and training that support the management of trauma cases."
The spokesperson said a statewide trauma bed-card and referral system was introduced in February to support consistent management of patients with complex trauma injuries.
"As part of the system, specialist trauma clinicians at the state's major trauma centre at the Royal Hobart Hospital are available on-call 24/7 to provide support to colleagues at the LGH and the North West to manage the identification, prioritisation and treatment of multiple trauma suffered by an individual patient," they said.
