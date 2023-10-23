Bandits steal the show against reigning premiers in bumper NWTL opener

The Back Beach Bandits defied reigning premiers the Burnie Broncos by three rubbers to one as the NWTL tennis comp beat the rain on Saturday.
Hector Lenton almost pulled off a major upset against league number one Elliot Johnstone, but was unable to convert three match points, eventually going down 12-14 in the super-tie-break.
Lenton and Jake Gleeson bounced back, inflicting Johnstone's first doubles loss in well over a year.
The rubbers were extremely tight and high quality as Jamie Kay turned back the clock and went head-to-head with Gleeson, with both doubles' encounters going to super tie-breaks.
When Robbie Green defeated the returning Cameron Graham-Jones in a high-quality match, the Bandits claimed the match-up.
The Burnie Eagles showed they will be a force to be reckoned with winning 3-1 against Devonport City. Eagles captain Alex Johnstone overcame some serving yips and a first-set deficit to defeat the highly-regarded Rayden Cresswell.
Burnie Tennis Club coach Grant O'Callahan made his league debut and didn't disappoint, showing some Nick Kyrgios flair winning both his doubles matches. City's Alex Mountney had a straight-sets victory over Fletcher Looney.
In the final A-grade match-up, the young Burnie Titans narrowly defeated newcomers Deloraine Warriors. Ballin Russell hit some impressive winners in his 6-4, 6-4 win over Jack Heathcoat.
Warriors' Jason Fletcher showed he will be a force in the league this season, teaming with Scott Crowden to win the first doubles contest, then playing the number two singles for a big win over Titan Alex Martin. Russell and Clemons were able to win the final doubles and the tie, by one single set.
This week is a grand final replay, Broncos against Eagles. After last weekend the Eagles would be confident. At Devonport, the Back Beach Bandits should beat the Burnie Titans where the match-up of Russell versus Lenton will be crucial. Deloraine should open their account at home, especially given the form of Fletcher.
