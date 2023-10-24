Back-to-back team of the week honours for six of TCL's best

In a rain-reduced round two of the TCL, some of the stars showed why they are the competition's best.
Six players from last week's team of the week earned back-to-back honours, although three different players picked up votes in The Examiner's player of the year competition.
When possible, the team of the year will be selected with players batting in their standard position but given the nature of the weekend's matches - this week has several openers throughout the order.
The player of the year gong will encompass a three-two-one voting system which will focus on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
Grant Davern (Evandale Panthers)
The first repeat performer, the 500-game veteran backed up his score of 59 last week with a 61-ball 46 to put the Panthers on the front foot in their win over ACL.
Jackson Blair (Longford, wk)
Even though Longford and Legana only played four overs, Blair had the Tigers in a commanding position before rain intervened.
The hard-hitting opener's 14-ball knock earns him a spot in the team of the week given he looked set to cash in with a big score.
Mark Cooper (Evandale Panthers)
Davern's usual opening partner continued the impressive start to his career at the Panthers.
Coming across from Western Tiers, having previously played with Cressy, Cooper almost went at a run-a-ball before he was the first person to be dismissed - bringing the player of the week to the crease.
Jonty Manktelow (Evandale Panthers, captain)
The reigning Jason Savage Medallist has started in a similar vein to last season, which could be dangerous for the competition.
He starred with both bat and ball to earn three votes in The Examiner's player of the year.
Glenn Ellis (Hadspen)
As Hadspen cruised to a nine-wicket win, Ellis made sure the chase was a simple one with an unbeaten 23.
He scored 20 of those runs in four balls, smacking two sixes and two fours after taking 1-17 with the ball.
Matthew Walton (Perth)
Although Perth were defeated by Evandale Panthers, Walton was a shining light in the defeat - leading the way with both bat and ball.
He took 2-47 before a run-a-ball 46 was the Demons' main source of resilience to the Panthers' attack.
Tristan Weeks (Hadspen)
Round one's player of the week was economically brilliant in Hadspen's second win in a row.
He took 1-6 off five overs before being the sole batter to be dismissed in the Chieftains' chase.
Jacob Walker (Evandale Panthers)
After being a handy partner for Manktelow, the Panthers' left-arm quick went out and did what he's known for.
Walker finished with 3-31 off eight overs in one of the better all-round performances for the week.
Rila Rizvy (Perth)
Every team needs an economical bowler and that's what Rizvy was for Perth.
He was the only bowler to record a maiden in their loss and also claimed the wicket of the dangerous Cooper.
Faheem Khan (Hadspen)
Khan is leading the competition's bowling stocks, having taken seven wickets at a remarkable average of just 4.43 after the first two weeks.
Sam McLean (Evandale Panthers)
Spinner McLean joins Khan on seven wickets at an average of 7.43, continuing where he left off after making the TCL's team of the year last season.
