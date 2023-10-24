The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Our Champions

From paddock-bashing to the big time: Launnie's Jack Taylor tells his story

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Jack Taylor, 15, pictured at the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania, will race in the Formula 4 Indian Championship in November. Pictures by Craig George
Launceston's Jack Taylor, 15, pictured at the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania, will race in the Formula 4 Indian Championship in November. Pictures by Craig George

Launceston Kart Club's Jack Taylor was brought up on the dirt of his family's 50-acre Riverside property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.