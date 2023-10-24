From paddock-bashing to the big time: Launnie's Jack Taylor tells his story

Launceston Kart Club's Jack Taylor was brought up on the dirt of his family's 50-acre Riverside property.
He'd revved motorbikes, Polaris buggies and his Toyota Corolla paddock-basher.
But at the start of last year he was unleashed on the tarmac.
And the 15-year-old, who is flying out with his dad on Thursday, is about to race the famous street circuits of the month-long Formula 4 Indian Championship.
While the foundations were there with being born into a car-mad family, the teenager has enjoyed a rapid rise since officially taking up racing.
"One day we went to the Latrobe rental karts and I really liked it," Taylor said.
"Dad said we'd have a look at getting a go-kart so we got a second-hand arrow go-kart.
"We did some practice and did our first race in Burnie."
It led to more races around Tasmania and club days in Launceston.
"I've always liked the karting races because they're nice and close and good racing," Taylor said.
"It was a big change from driving around the paddock-bashers to going to go-karts."
The Indie School grade nine student was then accepted into the Ferrari Drivers Academy, a five-day camp in Malaysia in September.
Only 25 drivers, including 16 Australians, were selected from hundreds of applicants.
"The driving experience was good, it was a Formula 1 circuit so it was good to get some experience on a bigger track overseas," Taylor said.
But it was a camp about more than just driving.
It was about preparing drivers to be the whole package with media training and fitness testing.
Malaysia, Taylor's first overseas trip, opened doors for the youngster.
When he got back to Tassie, he got an Instagram message from one of the organisations involved with the F4 Indian Championship.
"It was very exciting we thought for a while we couldn't end up going to India, there were lots of problems to sort out," he said.
"We ended up sorting them out so Dad told me (we were going) and I was very excited."
He's expecting to race every weekend across the five weeks, including traversing two street circuits at night.
Taylor explained it was a unique series because one Dutch team, MP Motorsport, will run all the cars.
His dad, Lee, explained the emphasis was more on the drivers than the vehicles.
Beyond India, Taylor said he had his eyes on competing in the proposed Australian F4 championships next year which have been out of action for a few years.
The F4 category was created about a decade ago to bridge the gap between karting and Formula 3.
Taylor, who keeps up his fitness with boxing training, moved from Sydney to Launceston in 2017.
