Hundreds of complaints made against Tasmanian teachers

Two Tasmanian teachers had their registration urgently suspended in 2022 as they were considered to pose a risk of harm to a student.
The Teachers Registration Board Tasmania in its recent annual report stated another seven individuals had their registration cancelled or suspended over the year.
There were no appeals to court or to the Administrative Appeals Tribunals about the cancelled or suspended registrations.
The board noted there were 221 matters of concern regarding the good character and the fitness to teach about 205 individuals over the reporting year.
Eighteen per cent of complaints raised about teachers came from notifications from police.
The source of 33 per cent of complaints to the board were from an employer, 36 per cent were from a teacher and 9 per cent were from the Justice Department.
Under legislation, the board cannot accept anonymous complaints about a teacher.
If a complaint to the board is accepted, it will do a preliminary investigation, which includes a response from the teacher involved, before it determines whether to conduct an inquiry.
Six teachers were the subject of an inquiry in 2022.
Teacher's Registration Board registrar Ann Moxham in the annual report said the board continued to be challenged by an internal review into child sexual abuse complaints against teachers received by the Education Department, the Commission of Inquiry and the state's redress scheme.
"We anticipate that the introduction of the reportable conduct scheme in Tasmania will ultimately further increase workload in this area as it has done in jurisdictions that already have such a scheme," she said.
