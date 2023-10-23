Mona Foma rolling out the red carpet for Queens of the Stone Age in 2024

Mona Foma isn't pulling any punches with it's first announcement for next year's festival- Queens of the Stone Age.
Returning in mid-February, the Summer festival will once again see Launceston and Hobart transformed into a hub of music, art and live events.
It's the first time the Queen's have toured in Australia in over six years, and will bring an "electrifying" performance to Mona's lawns on February 16.
They will also be supported by Perth-based psychedelic rock band Pond, and six piece Melbourne ensemble Gut Health.
Mona Foma artistic director Brian Ritche said when one of rock's most "kick-ass and vital bands" wants to visit Tasmania, it was only natural for Mona Foma to be the host.
"Therefore we are rolling out the red carpet for Josh, Troy, Dean, Michael and Jon on a larger scale than their previous performance inside the museum," Mr Ritche said.
"The Mona lawn will come alive with the symbiotic relationship between Queens of the Stone Age and their rabid following."
The band will pass through Tasmania as part of their The end is Nero tour, celebrating their new eighth studio record, In Times New Roman...
According to the band, the tour is an invitation to "come and celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is in a month or two."
The 2024 festival will run over three weekends, from February 15 to 25 in Hobart and February 29 to March 3 in Northern Tasmania.
Tickets will be made available to the general public on Monday 30 October at 1pm local time. For first access, subscribe to the mailing list: monafoma.net.au/subscribe
Alternatively, pre-sale tickets for Queens of the Stone Age will go on sale via Live Nation from Wednesday 25 October at 11am local time.
