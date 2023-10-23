Driver's decision to evade police instead of doing breath test proves costly

A 19-year-old Norwood man who made an "unwise and impulsive decision" to evade police because he feared being caught for drink driving returned a zero blood alcohol reading when tested, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Lachlan Andrew Breden pleaded guilty to evading police on April 22, 2023.
Police prosecutor Anne Knox said police were driving on the West Tamar Highway when a small black car was seen speeding through Exeter.
Police activated lights and sirens and U-turned, but the driver continued to speed.
Ms Knox said the car turned left into Rosevears Drive and then into Paringa Avenue, where they found the car abandoned.
Police inspected the car and found the defendant's phone, and a registration check found he was the son of the owner of the vehicle.
When police encountered Breden, he admitted driving and told police that he had been to a party and thought he might blow over.
He was breath tested and recorded a 0.0 reading.
Magistrate Ken Stanton remarked that it was another case of a driver committing the serious offence of evading police when, at most, there would have been a relatively minor offence.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins said Breden attended a party in Beaconsfield and consumed some alcohol.
"He made the split-second decision to continue driving with encouragement from his passenger," Ms Jenkins said.
Ms Jenkins said Breden, a diesel mechanic, had a diagnosis of ADHD and had grappled with impulse control.
Mr Stanton said it was an unwise, perhaps impulsive decision, encouraged by very poor advice from the passenger.
"If he had simply stopped, he would have walked away, but instead, we are here today with a substantial fine and a substantial period of disqualification from driving," he said.
"It was a very poor decision, and you'll pay the consequences, but you are an intelligent young man and will learn from your mistakes."
Mr Stanton said the offence of evading police often caused risk to other road users.
He said the engagement of a lawyer showed he took the offence seriously, and the guilty plea showed a desire to facilitate justice.
"Of course, you should have co-operated much earlier," Mr Stanton said.
He fined Breden $1810 and disqualified him from driving for six months.
A $250 impoundment fee had already been paid, and a special towing penalty of $600 was also applied.
