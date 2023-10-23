The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver's decision to evade police instead of doing breath test proves costly

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated October 24 2023 - 7:35am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver's decision to evade police instead of doing breath test proves costly
Driver's decision to evade police instead of doing breath test proves costly

A 19-year-old Norwood man who made an "unwise and impulsive decision" to evade police because he feared being caught for drink driving returned a zero blood alcohol reading when tested, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.